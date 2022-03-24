LSU G Xavier Pinson enters transfer portal

Xavier Pinson has entered the NCAA's transfer portal after one season in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound point guard started 27 games for LSU, leading the team with 4.75 assists per contest and finishing fourth with a 9.8-point scoring average.

The Tigers listed the Chicago native as a senior after having spent his first three collegiate years at Missouri.

But the NCAA's blanket waiver allowing all student-athletes in the 2020-21 academic year an additional year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic would allow Pinson to play another season.

He joins freshman guard Brandon Murray, who entered the portal earlier Thursday, as the first roster losses in what is expected to be a challenging offseason in Baton Rouge.

LSU received a notice of allegations from the NCAA's Complex Case Case Unit two weeks ago and terminated coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong days later.

A full scope of what further recruiting, roster or postseason sanctions or restrictions could affect the program remains to undetermined.

The university announced the hiring of Matt McMahon on Monday and held an introductory press conference Wednesday.

The former Murray State coach repeatedly emphasized his priority on building relationships with players, including when asked about "re-recruiting" members of the current roster to potentially remain in Baton Rouge.

"That's the most important thing here and we've hit the ground running," McMahon said. "We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here."

Murray is the first player to enter the transfer portal in the wake of the recent developments.

But the Tigers have lost four commitments, including three 2022 prospects, who have all cited the corresponding uncertainty around the program.