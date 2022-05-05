LSU hoops lands big transfer KJ Williams from Murray State

Matt McMahon and LSU dipped back into a familiar pond for another big fish Thursday.

Murray State forward KJ Williams announced his decision to "Boot Up" and commit via the transfer portal to a reunion with his coach, multiple staff members and teammates Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal.

The Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year marks another huge addition to a week that already included the prep signings for four-star forward Jalen Reed last Thursday and five-star forward Tyrell Ward on Saturday.

“I am incredibly proud to officially welcome KJ Williams and his entire family to LSU,” McMahon said via a news release confirming the signing. “KJ perfectly fits the profile of what we are building in Baton Rouge … elite talent, high character, great toughness, unselfish teammate, and the ability to impact winning. It has been very rewarding to watch his development throughout his career.

“KJ is skilled in the post, effective in our ball screen system, and also shoots the ball extremely well from the three. I am so thankful for this unique opportunity to coach KJ for another year before he begins his professional career. We cannot wait for his arrival on campus this summer.”

Williams heads to Baton Rouge after four productive seasons for the Racers, including three consecutive All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team selections.

The 6-foot-10, 245-pound athlete from Cleveland, Miss., led the team with averages of 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.6 blocked shots per game this past season en route to Player of the Year honors.

He finished his career with Murray State with averages of 13.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest in 124 appearances, including 90 starts, and shooting clips of 56.8% from beyond the arc and 61.9% on two-point attempts.

Williams was ranked the No. 20 available player in the transfer portal earlier this week, according to The Athletic, and chose the Tigers over other options that included perennial power and 2022 national runner-up North Carolina.

McMahon and company have essentially been tasked with rebuilding the roster from the ground up since their arrivals, the coach March 21 and his assistants in the weeks that followed.

The university announced March 12 the termination of former head coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong days after receiving a notice of allegations from the NCAA's Complex Case Unit.

And all 13 scholarship players opened the doors to their potential departures — forwards Tari Eason and Darius Days declaring their entries to the 2022 NBA Draft and the other 11 entering the portal.

The Tigers began retooling with the signatures of Northwestern State center Kendal Coleman, the backcourt duo of Hill and Hannibal from Murray State and North Carolina State guard Cam Hayes via the portal and former Murray State commitment Corneilous Williams from the high school ranks.

LSU forward Mwani Wilkinson and guard Justice Williams announced their decisions to withdraw from the portal and remain with the program.

Mississippi State forward Derek Fountain signed April 22.

And the Tigers have added another trio of high-profile boosts to the front court during the past seven-day span.

