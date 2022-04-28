LSU signs four-star forward Jalen Reed out of Southern California Academy

LSU continued to build its 2022 basketball roster Thursday with the addition of its second prep signee under new coach Matt McMahon on Thursday.

The Tigers confirmed the signing of four-star forward Jalen Reed via news release.

"“It is a special day in Baton Rouge as we welcome Jalen Reed and his family to LSU,” McMahon said. “Jalen is an incredibly skilled and versatile forward at 6-10.

"He has the ability to create off the dribble and scores the ball from multiple levels on the court. His length, athleticism, and skill level are a perfect fit for how we’ll play at LSU. We love Jalen’s passion for the game and commitment to his player development. We are looking forward to his arrival on campus this summer.”

The Jackson, Miss., native played this past year at Southern California Academy after previously attending Oak Hill Academy.

His father, Justin Reed, was an All-American and SEC Freshman of the Year at Ole Miss, where he helped the Rebels make their first-ever Sweet 16 appearance in 2001.

The younger Reed joins Corneilous Williams as the Tigers' incoming signees from the prep ranks.

Northwestern State center Kendal Coleman, Murray State guards Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal, North Carolina State guard Cam Hayes and Mississippi State forward Derek Fountain have all signed via the transfer portal.

And forward Mwani Wilkinson and guard Justice Williams have announced their decisions to remain in Baton Rouge after having previously entered the portal.

