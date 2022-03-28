LSU adds NSU transfer Kendal Coleman as new coach Matt McMahon's 1st signee

LSU added its first signee under new coach Matt McMahon on Monday.

Northwestern State center Kendal Coleman announced his decision to transfer to the in-state SEC program after an All-Southland Conference sophomore campaign.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Louisiana native and former District 1-5A Defensive Player of the Year at Captain Shreve High School played in all 59 games in his two seasons in Natchitoches.

Coleman led the team with 492 rebounds and 73 blocked shots — averages of 8.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game — during that span.

He more than doubled his scoring average from 6.8 points off the bench in 2020-21 to 15.4 points as a starter this year.

In the past five days, LSU has seen guards Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson and forward Shareef O'Neal enter the transfer portal and forward Tari Eason declare for the NBA Draft.

But Coleman is the first addition to the program as McMahon succeeds former coach Will Wade, whom LSU terminated March 12 after receiving a notice of allegations from the NCAA.

