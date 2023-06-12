Considering the Tigers are about 45 minutes away, it didn't take long for LSU to jump to the forefront of his recruitment. Rogers made his public commitment to LSU Monday afternoon at his high school.

Following his junior season at West Feliciana, Joel Rogers ' recruitment took off on another level with scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama and in-state powerhouse LSU .

"I took a visit to LSU (in March). I saw the facilities and took a tour. I had been talking to the coaches, mostly coach (Kerry) Cooks and coach (Joe) Sloan," he previously told TigerDetails. "I've been talking to them a good bit and recruitment started picking up then I got the offer while I was there after I talked to coach (Brian) Kelly.

"It was really big. It used to be a dream but now it's reality. Hometown school, where I live, all of Louisiana knows about LSU football and I have an offer from them. It really surprised me."

West Feliciana head coach Devin Ducote said Rogers has all the "intangibles" that set him apart from other players and leadership qualities.

Rogers is joining a talented group of 2024 safeties are pledged to the Tigers, including Denham Springs' Dashawn McBryde and Texas' Maurice Williams. LSU is also still in the mix for Ka'Davion Dotson and Joshua Lair, along with Ehret defensive back Wardell Mack, who has the ability to play corner or safety at the next level.