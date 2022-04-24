LSU adds West Virginia transfer Esmery Martinez to week-long portal push

Esmery Martinez officially joined West Virginia teammate Jasmine Carson on Sunday in Baton Rouge-bound college plans.

The 6-foot-2 forward committed to LSU last week before signing and submitting her paperwork this weekend to become the Lady Tigers' third Power Five transfer addition in five days.

Carson signed Wednesday evening, and Missouri forward LaDazhia Williams did so Thursday morning.

Martinez arrives with the most extensive playing time and statistical résumé from her three seasons in Morgantown, W.V., including two as a full-time starter.

“Having played against West Virginia in the Big 12, I am very familiar with Esmery’s game,” coach Kim Mulkey said in a news release. “She is a versatile player that can play a multitude of positions. Esmery is also a tenacious rebounder and defender and will fit right into our system in Baton Rouge."

The native of the Dominican Republic averaged 25.1 minutes, 10.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots in 87 appearances, including particularly strong showings the past two as a starter.

Martinez averaged career highs of 31.6 minutes, 13.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots during an all-conference first-team 2020-21 campaign.

She followed up with 26.4 minutes, 11.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots this past season, while also improving her 3-point shooting from 25% (9-for-36) to 40% (20-for-50).