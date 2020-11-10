TigerDetails - LSU, Alabama postponed due to COVID-19 test, contact-tracing

LSU will not host Alabama this week, as a result of the current impact of COVID-19 on the team.

The university confirmed the decision Tuesday afternoon.

"Based on the number of student-athletes unavailable due to positive tests, contact tracing and non-COVID injuries, we will not have the minimum number of scholarship players necessary to play on Saturday," LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said via news release. "We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes. We will continue to follow the league's protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play."

The clash between SEC West rivals becomes the conference's third postponement this week.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State and Texas A&M vs. Tennessee have both been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, while the possibility to reschedule LSU vs. Alabama remains under evaluation.

The Tigers are currently scheduled to visit Florida on that date after the teams' Oct. 17 date was postponed as the Gators battled a COVID-19 outbreak.

Further adjustments could include Dec. 19 — currently slated for the SEC's conference championship — as a playing date.

"While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the release. "We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions."

LSU entered the week in "a fluid situation," coach Ed Orgeron said Monday, after players began receiving positive test results early last week.

"Some of you may have heard we're dealing with COVID and contact-tracing," he said during his first press conference of the week. "I can't go into detail. It's a very fluid situation. I can tell you that we do have players that have got COVID, and we do have some players that are quarantined.

"I can't tell you the numbers. I'm gonna let the doctors take care of all that. We're focused on playing Alabama on Saturday night. It'll be a great challenge for us."

The SEC requires teams have 53 scholarship players available to participate in games, including at least one quarterback seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen.

LSU's number of scholarship players was already hovering near 70 as a result of early departures for the NFL Draft, opt-outs and transfers.

The remainder of the Tigers' schedule currently includes trips to Arkansas on Nov. 21 and Texas A&M on Nov. 28, a final home game vs. Ole Miss on Dec. 5 and the rescheduled trip to Florida on Dec. 12.

But those dates — and now Dec. 19 — remain subject to change upon continued evaluation by the SEC and its member programs.