TigerDetails - LSU battling COVID-19 numbers crunch with Alabama next on schedule

LSU enters the week of its matchup with Alabama in a "fluid" situation because of another wave of COVID-19 infections and quarantines.

Ed Orgeron confirmed that some players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, with others quarantined as a result of contact-tracing.

"Some of you may have heard we're dealing with COVID and contact-tracing," the coach said. "I can't go into detail. It's a very fluid situation. I can tell you that we do have players that have got COVID, and we do have some players that are quarantined.

"I can't tell you the numbers. I'm gonna let the doctors take care of all that. We're focused on playing Alabama on Saturday night. It'll be a great challenge for us."

The Tigers received news of positive test results last Tuesday or Wednesday, Orgeron said.

"And with COVID now, we're worried about the guys that are sick and their safety — there's no question," he explained. "But the numbers are high with the quarantine, and that's where you get into some low numbers when you put the COVID, plus the quarantine."

The SEC requires teams have 53 scholarship players available to participate in games, including at least one quarterback seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen.

LSU's number of scholarship players is already hovering near 70 as a result of early departures for the NFL Draft, opt-outs and transfers.

And Orgeron admitted the quarterback position is particularly thin with junior Myles Brennan still sidelined by a lingering injury suffered Oct. 10 at Missouri.

Brennan's absence has left true freshmen T.J. Finley and Max Johnson as the only remaining scholarship players at the position.

And the coach declined to confirm their availability this week with regards to the COVID-19 developments.

"I can't comment on that right now," Orgeron said. "We have to see what happens. Like I said, it's a very fluid situation. But I will tell you that we're very thin at that position."

COVID-19 has already postponed one of LSU's games thus far this season when Florida faced an outbreak the week prior to the team's scheduled Oct. 17 matchup in Gainesville, Fla.

That contest was moved to the league-wide Dec. 12 open date.

The Tigers are currently scheduled to play Alabama, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and the Gators the next five weeks, with the league's conference championship set for Dec. 19 in Atlanta.

Orgeron expects to know by Wednesday whether his team will be able to move forward with hosting the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

"It's gonna be challenging," he said. "Obviously with the guys that are out and the quarterbacks that we have, we may have to put someone else at quarterback just in case. We have a plan in place. I'm not gonna say what we're doing, because it would give away our game plan, and we're gonna go ahead.

"Now, if they tell me we're at a certain number and we can't play, we can't play. I think that's up to the league and (athletic director) Scott (Woodward). And I think that by Wednesday that should be solidified. But for right now, we're playing Alabama. We're ready to go."