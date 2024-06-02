The LSU Tigers forced a winner-takes-all game against North Carolina after they knocked off Wofford 13-6 and UNC 8-4 on Sunday.

With all games from Sunday finalized, we now know that LSU and UNC will throw out the first pitch at 5pm CT on Monday, June 2nd as reported by Koki Riley with the Advocate. Whoever wins will advance to the super regional round next weekend.

Thanks to quite a few upsets in the Tucson regional, the Tigers have the chance to host a super next weekend if they are able to beat the Tarheels on Monday. Grand Canyon and Dallas Baptist took down No. 13 Arizona in back-to-back games, making the Wildcats the first casualty of the Tucson regional. After that, Grand Canyon eliminated DBU, setting up a final between three-seeded West Virginia and four-seeded Grand Canyon.

Both LSU and UNC will be a bit depleted in the pitching department, but the Tigers should have everyone not named Luke Holman, Gage Jump, Griffin Herring, Gavin Guidry and Kade Anderson available in some fashion. My gut tells me Nate Ackenhausen will get his second start in as many days tomorrow.

Offensively, the Tigers are coming off a 21-run, 32-hit day on Sunday. Their bats were pretty cold on Friday and Saturday, but when push came to shove, they heated up and powered them to two wins. The big question is, can they do it again on Monday?