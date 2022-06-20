LSU baseball adds Baylor SS, leadoff Jack Pineda

Jay Johnson added another veteran transfer piece to the LSU roster Monday via the transfer portal — and a potentially familiar one.

Jack Pineda helped lift Baylor past the Tigers, 9-6, on March 6 with a two-run, go-ahead home run in the sixth inning of the teams' meeting in the Shriners Children's Classic in Houston.

On Monday, the Bears' shortstop and lead-off man shared a photograph to social media of himself on campus in an LSU jersey with the message, "LET'S GEAUX!!!"

Pineda was one of several of Baylor's top players to enter the transfer portal after the season ended and coach Steven Rodriguez announced his resignation.

The Albuquerque, N.M., native started all 105 games for the Bears the past two seasons, batting a combined .313 with 11 home runs, eight triples and 31 doubles.

Pineda batted .300 this spring in an All-Big 12 honorable mention campaign in which he was among the team's statistical leaders across the board.

His average (2nd), seven home runs (3rd), five triples (1st), 15 doubles (T-1st), 27 walks (1st), seven hit-by-pitches (2nd), 114 total bases (1st), 10 stolen bases in 15 attempts (1st) were all top-three among players to receive consistent playing time.

And he finished 2022 with a .966 fielding percentage.

LSU previously added Creighton ace Dylan Tebrake, the Big East Pitcher of the Year in both 2021 and 2022, earlier this month.