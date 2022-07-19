LSU has 15 players chosen in 2022 MLB Draft, at least 12 expected to go pro

An upperclassman pitcher and four potential additions to LSU's baseball roster were selected Tuesday on the final day of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Righty Paul Gervase, Baylor transfer Jack Pineda, Vanderbilt transfer Carter Young and high school signees Brady Neal and Jaden Noot increased the list of Tigers' players and signees chosen during the three-day even to 15.

Infielder Jacob Berry, who transferred this past year from Arizona, led the way as the No. 6 overall pick Sunday by the Miami Marlins.

View the complete list below.

The 10 players selected Sunday and Monday, as well as Pineda and Gervase are now expected to sign with their professional clubs.

Gervase, a 12th-round draftee, appeared to back off a previous indication he would return to campus.

The redshirt junior, who arrived to campus last year from Pitt Community College, deleted a prior post to his Twitter account and instead shared a new message thanking "Tiger nation for everything."

The plans for Young, Neal and Noot were still undetermined as of Tuesday afternoon.

Players have until August 15th to sign professionally or move forward with their careers at the college level.

Other LSU signees beginning with Pennsylvania high school standout Paxton Kling last week, continuing with Texas high school pitcher Chase Shores on Monday and a growing list of players Tuesday including in-state Barbe star Gavin Guidry have shared their excitement to head to Baton Rouge.