LSU comes in at No. 16 in preseason AP poll
The Associated Press Preseason Poll was released Monday and no surprise that last year's undefeated National Champion Alabama came in at No. 1.
The LSU Tigers cracked the top 20 at No. 16. Last season ended with a disappointing 5-5 record for the Tigers and they were not included in the AP's top 25 final poll of the season.
LSU clocked in at No. 13 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll.
Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. Louisiana-Lafayette came in at No. 23.
The Tigers play UCLA in Week 1 on Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl.
The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.
Below is the entire poll:
1. Alabama
2. Oklahoma
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Iowa State
8. Cincinnati
9. Notre Dame
10. North Carolina
11. Oregon
12. Wisconsin
13. Florida
14. Miami
15. USC
16. LSU
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Penn State
20. Washington
21. Texas
22. Coastal Carolina
23. Louisiana-Lafayette
24. Utah
25. Arizona State