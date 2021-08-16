 TigerDetails - LSU comes in at No. 16 in preseason AP poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-16 11:02:06 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU comes in at No. 16 in preseason AP poll

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

The Associated Press Preseason Poll was released Monday and no surprise that last year's undefeated National Champion Alabama came in at No. 1.

The LSU Tigers cracked the top 20 at No. 16. Last season ended with a disappointing 5-5 record for the Tigers and they were not included in the AP's top 25 final poll of the season.

LSU clocked in at No. 13 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll.

Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. Louisiana-Lafayette came in at No. 23.

The Tigers play UCLA in Week 1 on Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

Below is the entire poll:

1. Alabama

2. Oklahoma

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Florida

14. Miami

15. USC

16. LSU

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Penn State

20. Washington

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Utah

25. Arizona State

{{ article.author_name }}