LSU comes in at No. 16 in preseason AP poll

The Associated Press Preseason Poll was released Monday and no surprise that last year's undefeated National Champion Alabama came in at No. 1.

The LSU Tigers cracked the top 20 at No. 16. Last season ended with a disappointing 5-5 record for the Tigers and they were not included in the AP's top 25 final poll of the season.

LSU clocked in at No. 13 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll.

Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. Louisiana-Lafayette came in at No. 23.

The Tigers play UCLA in Week 1 on Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl.