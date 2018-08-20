The Associated Press released its top 25 on Monday, with LSU coming in at No. 25.

The ranking marks the lowest pre-season position for LSU in the AP's Top 25 since 2000, when the Tigers missed the poll entirely.

In 2001, LSU came in at No. 14, beginning an eighteen-year run of top 25 rankings in the AP pre-season poll. During that span, LSU's average average pre-season was 9.6. The 2018 ranking is one of only two seasons during that span the Tigers have been outside of the top 20, with the 2010 team coming in at No. 21.

The Amway Coach's Poll has LSU at No. 24 entering the 2018 season.

Here is the entire list of the Associated Press Top 25 pre-season rankings.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio State

6. Washington

7. Oklahoma

8. Miami

9. Auburn

10. Penn State

11. Michigan State

12. Notre Dame

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. USC

16. TCU

17. West Virginia

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. Virginia Tech

21. UCF

22. Boise State

23. Texas

24. Oregon

25. LSU