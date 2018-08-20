LSU comes in at No. 25 in the initial AP Top 25
The Associated Press released its top 25 on Monday, with LSU coming in at No. 25.
The ranking marks the lowest pre-season position for LSU in the AP's Top 25 since 2000, when the Tigers missed the poll entirely.
In 2001, LSU came in at No. 14, beginning an eighteen-year run of top 25 rankings in the AP pre-season poll. During that span, LSU's average average pre-season was 9.6. The 2018 ranking is one of only two seasons during that span the Tigers have been outside of the top 20, with the 2010 team coming in at No. 21.
The Amway Coach's Poll has LSU at No. 24 entering the 2018 season.
Here is the entire list of the Associated Press Top 25 pre-season rankings.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Wisconsin
5. Ohio State
6. Washington
7. Oklahoma
8. Miami
9. Auburn
10. Penn State
11. Michigan State
12. Notre Dame
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. USC
16. TCU
17. West Virginia
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. Virginia Tech
21. UCF
22. Boise State
23. Texas
24. Oregon
25. LSU