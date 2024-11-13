LSU WBB signs top recruiting class in 2025

The LSU Tigers Women's Basketball team are set to sign one of the best recruiting classes in program history on Wednesday. Early national signing period begins today, November 13th, and run for the next week, but the Tigers got the paperwork for their four signees today.
LSU's four freshmen are all regarded as top-30 prospects. Grace Knox, Zakiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines form what is probably the best recruiting class in the nation this year.
This elite class comes just one year after the Tigers signed one true freshman in Jada Richards in 2024. Now, Mulkey brings in a program-changing class in 2025.
Bella Hines was the first recruit to commit to LSU in the 2025 cycle, with her decisions coming all the way back in April right after her visit to Baton Rouge. Hines is a 5-foot-9 guard from New Mexico and is an elite scorer. She's a player who will be a threat to score 30 points on any given night.
Divine Bourrage became the second member of LSU's 2025 class when she announced her commitment back in September, right after she joined Johnson and Knox on a major visit. She's a 5-foot-10 guard from Iowa who is elite at getting to the rim off the dribble.
Zakiyah Johnson joined in on the fun not too long ago, committing to the Tigers on November 3rd. The Kentucky native won a gold medal with the U18 FIBA AmeriCup team and was named Kentucky's Gatorade Player of the Year. Now she's trying to add national champion to her list of accomplishments.
Grace Knox became the fourth and final recruit to commit to Mulkey and the Tigers. She announced her decision just last week and has already put pen to paper to make it official. Mulkey and her staff went out to visit Knox in California while also bringing her in for a multi-day visit with Johnson and Bourrage, which ultimately sealed the deal.
This is a loaded class that will set LSU up to compete for another national title right away. Combine them with the young talent LSU already has, and things could get scary for the rest of the nation.
