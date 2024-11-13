LSU WBB signs top recruiting class in 2025

The LSU Tigers Women's Basketball team are set to sign one of the best recruiting classes in program history on Wednesday. Early national signing period begins today, November 13th, and run for the next week, but the Tigers got the paperwork for their four signees today.

LSU's four freshmen are all regarded as top-30 prospects. Grace Knox, Zakiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines form what is probably the best recruiting class in the nation this year.

This elite class comes just one year after the Tigers signed one true freshman in Jada Richards in 2024. Now, Mulkey brings in a program-changing class in 2025.

Bella Hines was the first recruit to commit to LSU in the 2025 cycle, with her decisions coming all the way back in April right after her visit to Baton Rouge. Hines is a 5-foot-9 guard from New Mexico and is an elite scorer. She's a player who will be a threat to score 30 points on any given night.



