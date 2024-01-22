LSU commit Dominick McKinley receives fifth star in final 2024 update
When Dominick McKinley took to the Under Armour All-America Game, he let his play do the talking. The soft-spoken defensive tackle bulldozed his way to the No. 12 spot on the Rivals250 for the Class of 2024.
Amidst All-America Game practices, he didn't have much to say. He got to work against other top recruits in his class, elevating his stock from four-star to a five-star status and becoming the top prospect in the state of Louisiana.
“The new five-star plays with physicality, toughness and he was pushing around offensive linemen at the Under Armour Game," national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. "The Lafayette (La.) Acadiana not only has size and length at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds but he plays with a toughness and physical presence that’s not common.”
On top of showing out in front of evaluators earlier this month, McKinley flipped his commitment to LSU as the clock struck midnight on the new year. The former Texas A&M pledge took an official visit to Baton Rouge on Jan. 12, strengthening his commitment with defensive line coach Bo Davis.
McKinley entered Monday rated the 55th-best player nationally, the second-best in Louisiana and the third-best at his position. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive tackle put those numbers behind him, moving to No. 12 nationally and No. 1 in the state.
McKinley passed up five-star tight end Trey'Dez Green, who signed his letter of intent to LSU on December. The fellow Tiger skipped out on all-star events this month, but he still remains the No. 1 tight end in the class.
After taking his commitment past the early signing period, McKinley is expected to sign his letter of intent to LSU on Feb. 7. The Acadiana product chose to stay close to home, bolstering the Tigers' Class of 2024, which ranked 10th-best to start the week.
