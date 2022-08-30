Catholic High Baton Rouge football teammates Shelton Sampson Jr., an LSU receiver commitment, and Jacob and Joshua Johnson have signed an NIL agreement to produce an exclusive edition of the Johnson twin’s LouisianaRich brand and clothing called “LouisianaRich X Sixx."

LouisianaRich celebrates the best that Louisiana offers from sports to culture and food, according to the press release.

In a first-of-its-kind deal for high school teammates in the state of Louisiana, Sampson and the Johnson twins will partner to create an exclusive design of merchandise which will be sold by LouisianaRich Sports.

This is marks Sampson’s fourth NIL agreement to date and the first for the Johnson twins who are the owners of LouisianaRich Sports.

“We are excited to work with Shelton on and off the football field,” Jacob and Joshua Johnson, Co-CEOs ofLouisiana Rich Sports said. “LouisianaRich represents everything we stand for – being elite in every aspect of life. We want to grow as business owners and young entrepreneurs to show the world that the best is right here inLouisiana.”

Jacob Johnson is the starting center for Catholic and Joshua Johnson starts at nose guard for Bears.

Sampson, Louisiana's top wide receiver, has been strategic in managing his brand and selecting NIL partnerships.

“Me and the Johnson twins grind on the football field every day. We’re working hard to win another state championship. I’m looking forward to winning with them through the LouisianaRich X Sixx collaboration too,” Sampson said.