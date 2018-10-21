Peter Parrish pieced together his strongest outing of the season, connecting on 12-of-13 attempts through the air for 159 yards and two touchdowns. LSU’s quarterback of the future added another three rushes for 22 yards and a third touchdown. Parrish lifted Central-Phenix City to a 49-0 and the team remains unbeaten on the season. With a lopsided score, the 3-star quarterback only played one series in the second half en route to victory.

Tyrion Davis sat out with this week to nurse a shoulder injury, but is expected back in the lineup for Southern Lab next week. In seven games started, the Rivals250 running back has 1,507 yards with 18 trips to the end zone.

LSU’s 5-star athlete commitment needed only five touches to pick up nearly 100 yards and a touchdown. Trey Palmer scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown and caught four passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Derek Stingley Jr. sat out this week and is expected to return as early as next Friday.

The Mr. Tennessee frontrunner reeled in two catches for 64 yards. Maurice Hampton played only one quarter.

LSU’s 4-star linebacker pledge patrolled the John Ehret defense to the tune of 11 total tackles in just more than two quarters of action. Donte Starks added two tackles for loss and a sack in the lopsided win.

Kendall McCallum sat out this week for precautionary reasons following a heart procedure on Monday. He is expected to return to action next week.

Cordale Flott and Saraland had a bye week.

Rivals250 quarterback TJ Finley strung together an impressive outing, completing 20-of-37 attempts through the air for 279 yards and three touchdowns. The 4-star passer added another 46 yards rushing on 10 carries and a third touchdown for Ponchatoula.

Rising junior wide receiver Kris Abrams-Draine rushed for 56 yards on seven carries out of the Wildcat formation and added two receptions for 10 yards

After a bye week, Darin Turner returned to action in a statement performance. The 4-star athlete piled up more than 100 yards receiving on three receptions. Defensively, Turner — who also plays safety for Memphis Central — recorded a solo tackle and notched three pass deflections.