Raymond's initial contract was set to expire in March of this year and he had reportedly turned down a job offer from Texas A&M last week, which we were able to confirm. Raymond just completed his eight season on the LSU coaching staff and has a track record and reputation of being one of the premier defensive backs coaches in all of football.

LSU locked in one of its most valuable coaches on Monday morning when cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond signed a 3-year extension to remain with the school, multiple sources have told Tiger Details.

Passing game coordinator Joe Brady played a major role in reforming the LSU offense this year, but will now be the play caller for the Carolina Panthers next fall.

The good news comes on the heels of a series of departures from the program, including a slew of underclassmen and a changing of the guard on defense, with defensive coordinator Dave Aranda taking the head coaching job at Baylor.

"Raymond's expertise as been critical in the development of LSU defensive backs as the Tigers secondary has consistently been one of the strengths thus enhancing the school's claim of being “DBU," the school's website reads.

Corey Raymond has been credited with the recruitment and development of a plethora of LSU defensive backs in recent years, with freshman sensation Derek Stingley as his latest pupil.

The school's website states:

"Under Raymond, LSU's secondary has produced nine NFL Draft picks, including Jamal Adams and Tre'Davious White, who were both selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Most recently, cornerback Greedy Williams was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, while Donte Jackson was taken in the second round in 2018.

Raymond has coached three first-round draft picks at LSU, a list that also includes Eric Reid. Other LSU NFL Draft picks under Raymond's watch include: cornerback Tyrann Mathieu (third round in 2013), cornerback Tharold Simon (fifth round in 2013), safety Jalen Collins (second round in 2015), cornerback Rashard Robinson (third round in 2016) and safety Jalen Mills (seventh round in 2016).

Raymond's secondary has produced five first team All-Americans during his time at LSU, a list that includes Reid (2012), Mills (2015), Adams (2016), White (2016), and Williams (2018).

Last year with his focus primarily on cornerbacks, Raymond continued the development of Williams, who earned first team All-America honors and was a finalist for the Thorpe Award. Raymond’s impact was also evident with the emergence of Kristian Fulton into one of the top cornerbacks in college football after sitting out the previous two years.

LSU led the SEC interceptions with 17 and ranked second in the league in pass defense efficiency in 2018. LSU was the only team in the SEC to hold opponents to less than 50 percent completion percentage for the season.

In 2017, LSU's secondary featured a pair of second team All-Americans in Williams and Jackson. Williams had a breakout year with the Tigers in 2017, leading the SEC in interceptions (6) and finishing No. 2 in the conference in passes defended (17). As a unit, LSU allowed only 11 passing touchdowns, which was the second-lowest total in the SEC, and the Tigers were No. 2 in the league in pass efficiency defense.

In 2016, Raymond's secondary allowed only nine passing touchdowns all season and ranked No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference in yards per game at 197.2. White, who ranked No. 2 in the conference in passes defended with 16, along with Adams were both named first team All-SEC. For the second-straight year, Adams led all LSU defensive backs with 76 tackles.

LSU's 2015 secondary featured Mills, a first team All-America selection despite missing the first five games of the season with a broken ankle. Mills was joined in the secondary by White and Adams, who were both second team All-SEC selections. Adams led all Tiger defensive backs with 67 tackles and four interceptions.

In 2014, LSU's secondary featured another young, but talented group as the starting lineup included a true freshman, one sophomore, two juniors and a senior. The play of LSU's secondary was prominent in the Tigers leading the SEC in total defense (316.8 yards per game), pass defense (164.2 yards per game) and pass efficiency defense (101.6 rating). LSU allowed an SEC-best 10 passing touchdowns in 2014 and the Tigers were the only team in the league to hold teams to fewer than 200 completions.

LSU ranked No. 4 in the SEC in pass defense in 2013, allowing 197.5 yards per game. The Tigers limited opponents to 15 touchdown passes and ranked second in the league in yards allowed per attempt (6.4) and third in the conference in completion percentage at 56.0 percent.

In his first year back with the Tigers in 2012, Raymond coached safety Reid to first team All-America honors. Reid was later chosen in the first round (18th overall) of the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Starting cornerback Tharold Simon was picked in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks.

As a unit in 2012, LSU's secondary, despite using a pair of first time starters, combined for 15 interceptions and helped the Tigers rank No. 11 nationally in pass efficiency defense."