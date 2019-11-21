Celebrate the holidays with a new subscription to TigerDetails.com. Get big savings on your subscription, and grab some free college gear for you or a friend! Pick which offer is best for you!

LSU has been under the microscope quite a bit this week for a top-ranked team fresh off a 21-point victory.

The No. 1 Tigers (10-0, 6-0) broke a slew of program records and career highs in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, but ran into some admitted second-half struggles containing the Ole Miss rushing attack.

The Rebels (4-7, 2-5) even surpassed some notable marks in their own right the LSU defense would just as soon forget.

So what are the overall takeaways?

How concerning was that defensive performance? Will the Tigers be able to fix the problems?

And is the offense, on its special run, unstoppable enough to potentially carry similar days when tougher teams take the opposing sidelines come December — and potentially even January?

Jerit Roser of Tiger Details and Mark Clements of 225 Magazine break down the 58-37 victory, as well as the context it adds to the big picture.

And the guys dive into this weekend's return home to host spiraling Arkansas (2-8, 0-6).

What challenges, if any, can the Razorbacks pose?

Will LSU dominate the way they and their fans would like to see?

Check out the latest Tiger Pride Podcast below to hear what the guys have to say, or check back to last week's re-living the long-awaited defeat of Alabama if you're in the reminiscing mood.

