Ed Orgeron remained tight-lipped about the ongoing battle for LSU's starting quarterback position, even smiling, "I'm not tipping my hand," at questions on the race. But the coach provided a bit more insight Saturday as to how other area's of the Tigers' depth chart are shaping up following the team's first scrimmage.

Coach's take on the QB position

Orgeron said that LSU is "not pushing" to make a decision on a starting quarterback. All four quarterbacks split reps with the different units Saturday, according to the coach. "It wasn't like you could say one guy went with the 1's more than the others," he said. "I thought (offensive coordinator) Steve (Ensminger) did a great job rotating them all the way through." Orgeron remained coy, when asked further: "We've gotta see. We've gotta see. I wanna give 'em all a chance, obviously. I've gotta talk to Steve and see after preseason game one where our guys stack up, what guys need more reps in more situations. It's a process. We still have two more big preseason games left. We're gonna let 'em all go."

Offensive line struggles, RT remains uncertain

Orgeron appeared as concerned about the offensive line as any other position group Saturday. But, for better or worse, reviews on the unit seemed to provide a sense of how the starting lineup appears to be developing up front. Sophomore Lloyd Cushenberry drew one of few positive remarks for his work at center. And senior guard Garrett Brumfield, whom Orgeron reiterated would be the alternative at the position, did not play any snaps there. "It's mostly gonna be Lloyd right now," the coach said. "Cole (Smith) is a young kid. He's gonna play. He's not ready. If Lloyd wasn't gonna play, we'd put in Bruiser. There's no question about it. He didn't take any reps (at center) today, but we need to get him some reps next preseason game." Meanwhile, Austin Deculus and Adrian Magee struggled at right tackle. "I saw some struggles today," Orgeron said. "We need to get going. I like those guys. I like Magee. I like Austin. We've gotta step up. And I'm sure we'll look at the film, and we'll see some good things that they've done. But there was way too much penetration, there were way too many mistakes. I was not pleased at all with the offensive line play today." Orgeron had mentioned the potential of moving one of those two players to guard and Brumfield to center if that provided the Tigers their best starting five. But that does not appear to be the case thus far "Not good," Orgeron said. "Not good. We didn't play very well (up front) today. We made too many mistakes, gave up too many sacks and had too many penalties."

Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Jonathan Giles start at WR

We have referenced since the launch of this site the likelihood that Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson would at the very least push more veteran wide receivers for positioning. If not overtake them even before the season opener. Well, Orgeron stated rather matter-of-factly Saturday that the freshman and sophomore had joined junior Jonathan Giles as LSU's starting wide receivers in the afternoon scrimmage. "I can tell you who started today," he said, "would be obviously Ja'Marr Chase started, Jonathan Giles and Jefferson started. If we were in a three-wide set, those guys started for the first group. "Obviously I'll let Jerry (Sullivan) handle that. He's the pro, and I'm gonna see what's gonna happen. (True freshman) Terrace Marshall had a nice ball today. He's coming along."

Stephen Sullivan sees action at TE

The Tigers' most productive returning wide receiver, junior Stephen Sullivan, saw action at tight end Saturday — as expected following Orgeron's comments Wednesday regarding a lack of depth at the position. "We're moving Stephen Sullivan around, trying to give him some more snaps," the coach said, "playing him at the tight end position and seeing if he can do it. We'll see how it works. "He got a couple snaps today. I need to look at the film. I don't remember exactly when he got and how many he got." The 6-foot-7, 232-pound Donaldsonville product caught 11 passes for 219 yards and one touchdown in 2017.

CBs rotation in wake of Fulton hearing, Greedy injury

Andraez "Greedy" Williams remained sidelined Saturday, although the coach again downplayed the redshirt sophomore's unspecified injury. "He's just still not ready," Orgeron said. Several other cornerbacks performed well in the place of Williams and junior Kristian Fulton, whose eligibility was not reinstated Thursday at a hearing for which the Tigers and Fulton family had felt optimistic. "Terrence Alexander had a good day," the coach said. "He started out there today. He played, and also Kelvin Joseph played a bunch. I thought those guys had a good day, along with Kary (Vincent Jr.) and along with Jontre Kirklin. Those guys had a good day. "Greedy didn't practice, and neither did Mannie (Netherly)." Orgeron also credited sophomore Jacoby Stevens as "coming along" at safety behind returning starters John Battle IV and Grant Delpit. Stevens saw action at both safety and wide receiver as a true freshman in 2017. "We're using him in a lot of situations," Orgeron said. "This guy had a great summer and is doing a lot of good things — and also Todd Harris." Sophomore Eric Monroe did not practice, the coach said.

Fehoko, Farrell, D-line excel

Junior defensive end Breiden Fehoko continued to impress Orgeron working more on the interior of the defensive line as tackle Ed Alexander continues to work back from injury. "Pretty good," the coach said. "He's the leader. Really good. Had some penetration, had some good plays. Nothing outstanding. I thought the whole defensive line today got push the whole day. They don't look like they get tired at all. They were ready to go. They were fired up. (Defensive coordinator) Dave (Aranda) did a great job getting our defense ready today." But, asked which player on the team has had the strongest showing so far through eight days of practice, Orgeron turned to another defensive lineman. "I think Neil Farrell," he said. "Neil Farrell is coming along... He's in shape, making plays, knows his defense. Last year, he was a freshman and would jump out his gap a little bit to make a play. Now he's more disciplined with technique."

LBs strong, but need more depth

True freshman Damone Clark remained firm in Orgeron's praises among the Tigers' top linebackers, along with returning starters Devin White and K'Lavon Chaisson. The Southern Lab product stepped up in opportunities at both inside positions. And junior Michael Divinity was again a standout on the outside. "Michael Divinity's having a really, really good camp," Orgeron said. The coach's biggest concern for the linebacking corps appeared to be depth inside — particularly in the wake of an indefinite suspension for sophomore Tyler Taylor and the absence of sophomore Patrick Queen. "It's a problem right now," Orgeron said. "It's a problem, but Dave's done a good job."

Scrimmage statistics, per Orgeron