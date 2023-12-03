We continue working out way down our LSU football top ten list.

Coming in at No. 9 on the LSU Football top 10 is right tackle Emery Jones.

Jones came to LSU as a four-star freshman offensive tackle who played his high school ball at Catholic High right down the road from Tiger Stadium.

He and his counter part, Will Campbell, were thrown into the fire their freshman season and became one of the first freshman tackle duos in SEC history. Despite being so inexperienced, Jones held his ground against some of the best competition in the nation and earned himself a spot on the third team all-freshman offense.

This year, Jones was expected to come in and play even better than he did a year ago, and I think he not only did that, but he cemented himself as one of the best offensive lineman in college football.

Jones appeared in 11 of the Tigers 12 games, only missing the Army game with a sprained ankle. In those games, Jones totaled 634 offensive snaps which was the eighth most on the team.

The Tigers tackle started the season hot, allowing no sacks and just two pressures in LSU's first two games against Florida State and Grambling. In the SEC opener however, Jones had a surprisingly bad performance, allowing two sacks in the Tigers blowout of Mississippi State.

After his weak performance against the Bulldogs, Jones turned a corner and didn't allow a single sack for the rest of the season. In his final eight games, Jones let up just 14 pressures and 13 hurries.

Outside of the Mississippi State game, Jones's worst performance came against Alabama. He was lining up against Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell, two of the top edge rushers in college football, most of the night, and while he didn't allow a sack, he let up three pressures, two hurries and one QB hit.

Jones's best game of the season was undoubtedly against Grambling. In 55 snaps, Jones didn't allow a single sack, pressure, QB hit or hurry and was given an 87.5 pass block grade for his efforts.

Jones wasn't the best Tiger in the run game, but one thing I think he deserves a lot more credit for is his ability to open up holes for Jayden Daniels.

When you think of run blocking, it's usually for the running back to run between the tackles, but in LSU's case, it was holding the pressure long enough for Daniels to take off. He and Campbell did a great job in this area this season. When pass rushers tried to go wide to contain Daniels in the pocket, more often than not they were able to hold them off and open up some holes on the edge of the line for Daniels to get outside and scramble.

Overall, Jones had an even better season than his freshman campaign and has surely put his name among the top returning offensive lineman for next season. While there's a chance Jones gets moves inside to right guard while Lance Heard takes over a right tackle, we shouldn't expect Jones's production to drop.

He was an anchor on the offensive line all season long, and that's why I thought he deserved the ninth spot on this list.