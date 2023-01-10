Considering LSU’s next four opponents are the SEC teams currently ranked in the top 25, the Tigers couldn’t afford a home loss to Florida Tuesday night.

After all, the Gators and the Tigers are somewhat mirror images this season. Both teams have new head coaches hired from mid-major programs, similar team stats in several categories and starting lineups featuring all transfer players.

It was deemed as one of LSU’s “winnable” SEC games. But Florida’s second-half execution at both ends of the floor provided the Gators with a 67-56 road win that snapped the Tigers’ 13-game Pete Maravich Assembly Center winning streak.

“Teams have now seen us play 16 times,” LSU first-year head coach Matt McMahon said. “We’ve got to really come together and figure out what gives us the best opportunity to win.

“We have to re-evaluate how we can get some better quality looks that we’re more capable of making and how can find a way to eliminate turnovers.”

The Gators (9-7, 2-2 SEC) eventually checked all the boxes of the formula of how to win road games.

In the second half, they patiently found open shooters, hitting 50 percent of their field goals (11 of 20) to finish 19 of 48 (39.6). They rarely missed free throws, going for 18 of 22 (81.8 percent) completing a 24 of 32 (75 percent) performance. They took care of the ball, committing 5 turnovers to end with 10.

And LSU?

The Tigers (12-4, 1-3 SEC) lost their third straight game because they didn’t do any of those things well the entire game.

LSU shot worse in the second half (29 percent, 9 of 31 including 0 of 11 3-pointers) than it did in the first half (10 of 28, 35.4 percent). It committed 9 turnovers after intermission, 16 for the game leading to 21 gifts that resulted in 23 Florida points.

“We did a lot of things tonight that we do not normally do defensively,” Florida first-year head coach Todd Golden said. “We switched a lot when generally we are pretty sticky in man-to-man defense. This LSU team has a lot of talented players and for the most part we shut them down.”

LSU forward KJ Williams, the SEC’s second leading scorer finished with a game-high 23 points. No other Tiger cracked double figures as LSU missed starting guard Cam Hayes and reserve swingman Mwani Wilkinson who sat out the game with injuries.

“As a team, we have to come more together,” Williams said, “instead of wandering off in small groups. We’ve slipped up in that part a little bit.”

Florida center Colin Castleton, who averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds in two career games against the Tigers, proved to be a pain in the rear again.

The 6-11 senior had 18 points (including 12 of 15 free throws), 7 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. He also forced LSU’s 6-10 Williams to miss 12 of 20 shots.

LSU’s 28-25 halftime lead was reflective on how closely the Tigers and Gators were matched.

The Tigers held Florida without a field goal in the game’s opening 5:22. But as an example of LSU’s early offensive ineptness, Florida trailed just 7-5 when Kowacie Reeves swished a corner 3-pointer for the Gators’ first bucket.

The only team to lead by more than 5 points in the opening half was LSU. But both times when the Tigers led 7-0 with 16:40 left and by 8 at 24-16 with 6:49 remaining, Florida answered with runs of 8-0 and 9-1 to lead and tie respectively.

It was much the same early in the second half. Offensive brilliance was in short supply, especially from the Tigers.

LSU was forced to call its first time out of the second half with 13:38 left to play after Florida scored 5 straight points for a 41-36 lead. At this point, the Tigers had almost as many turnovers (10) on the night than made field goals (14).

It didn’t get much better from there. LSU trailed by 5 points at 54-49 with 4:26 left and the Tigers didn’t miraculously discover their shooting touch.

In the game’s final six minutes, Florida outscored LSU 15-8. The Gators made their last 3 of 4 field goals and 9 of 10 free throws while LSU missed its 9 of 12 shots.

LSU now hits the road to play No. 4 ranked Alabama Saturday before returning home next week for games vs. No. 21 Auburn and No. 5 Tennessee. The Tigers finish their January schedule at No. 15 Arkansas, the only team LSU has beat in league play.



