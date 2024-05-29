Yes, you read the title of this article right. The LSU Tigers, who were once 3-12 in conference play and looked like they might not even make it to Hoover, have the third best odds to win the 2024 College World Series according to DraftKings.

Despite not even hosting a regional and having to travel to the No. 4 overall seed's house in the first round, the Tigers are currently +900 to win the CWS. The only teams with better odds are Texas A&M (+500) and Tennessee (+600). They lead the No. 2 overall seed Kentucky Wildcats (+1000) and the No. 5 overall seed Arkansas Razorbacks (+1000). The only other two seed in the top-10 is Wake Forest (+1200).

To put this further into perspective, the Tigers were +4000 heading into the SEC Tournament, meaning a week ago, you could've bet $100 on the Tigers to win it all and gotten a payout of $4,000. Today, your payout for that same bet would be $900.

Jay Johnson's squad has orchestrated one of the best midseason turnarounds we've seen in a long time. This team was dead in the water with subpar pitching and a poor offense, but after finishing the first five weeks of SEC play, which included playing five tournament teams, the Tigers put their head down and went to work, winning 10 of their last 15 SEC games heading to Hoover.

Once they made it to the SEC Tournament and they were in a win-and-get-in game against Georgia, it was over. The Tigers stomped the Bulldogs, winning 9-1 before going on to beat Kentucky 11-0 in eight innings. Even though they no longer had Gage Jump or Luke Holman available, the Tigers won their next two games against South Carolina to advance to the SEC Championship where they'd eventually fall to Tennessee. In the matter of five days, the Tigers went from on the bubble to a two seed in the tournament.

If you want to lay down some money on the Tigers to win it all, there isn't a whole lot of value, but their odds will only get lower the further along they get in the tournament.