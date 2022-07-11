LSU lands 2024 ATH Joseph 'JoJo' Stone Jr., Tigers' 10th commitment of July

LSU continued its July recruiting tear Monday evening with the addition of Georgia athlete Joseph "JoJo" Stone Jr. to its 2024 class.

The four-star Grayson High (Logansville, Ga.) standout became the Tigers' 10th commitment of the month overall, including its second rising junior in that span.

Stone will follow the Baton Rouge-bound path of high school teammate Michael Daugherty, a 2023 defensive back who announced his pledge in April.

And the 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete joins Shadow Creek (Pearland, Texas) safety Maurice Williams (June 18) and Jonesboro-Hodge linebacker Xavier Atkins (July 5) as the early foundations for the program's 2024 cohort.

"I felt LSU was right because I know what I can do and what I bring to the table, and the LSU culture and tradition of winning will fit perfectly," he told Tiger Details.