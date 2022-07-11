LSU lands 2024 ATH Joseph 'JoJo' Stone Jr., Tigers' 10th commitment of July
LSU continued its July recruiting tear Monday evening with the addition of Georgia athlete Joseph "JoJo" Stone Jr. to its 2024 class.
The four-star Grayson High (Logansville, Ga.) standout became the Tigers' 10th commitment of the month overall, including its second rising junior in that span.
Stone will follow the Baton Rouge-bound path of high school teammate Michael Daugherty, a 2023 defensive back who announced his pledge in April.
And the 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete joins Shadow Creek (Pearland, Texas) safety Maurice Williams (June 18) and Jonesboro-Hodge linebacker Xavier Atkins (July 5) as the early foundations for the program's 2024 cohort.
"I felt LSU was right because I know what I can do and what I bring to the table, and the LSU culture and tradition of winning will fit perfectly," he told Tiger Details.
Stone is one of the nation's more highly touted rising juniors at No. 137 overall nationally and No. 14 among listed "athletes" in the latest Rivals rankings update.
His list of other scholarship offers includes Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Arkansas, Penn State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Purdue, Maryland, Utah and Vanderbilt.
The versatile and dynamic athlete has impressive high school highlights lining up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver for his Rams.
But while Stone likely projects as a receiver or potentially defensive back in college, he is more focused on the position he feels he can help the Tigers as a whole attain.
"I also feel like I’m in the right position to help get LSU back to the 2019 reign," he said.