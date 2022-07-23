LSU lands 4-star Ohio TE Tayvion Galloway for 2024 recruiting class

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound athlete joins Shadow Creek (Pearland, Texas) safety Maurice Williams , Jonesboro-Hodge linebacker Xavier Atkins and Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) athlete Joseph "JoJo" Stone Jr. as the fourth member of the Tigers' class.

Four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway of Chillicothe, Ohio, announced his pledge shortly after 6 p.m. (Central) from hometown Zion Baptist Church.

LSU continued laying its strong 2024 recruiting foundation Saturday with another commitment from a highly regarded rising junior prospect.

Galloway chose those LSU over a list of 28 offers that included Auburn, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Minnesota, Purdue, Kentucky and Vanderbilt among others.

The first-year staff, led by head coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, had been well-positioned in Galloway's recruitment since taking the reins in Baton Rouge this winter.

Denbrock spent the past five seasons coordinating the offense at Cincinnati — about an hour and a half west of Chillicothe — including the past four working with the tight ends.

He and the Bearcats extended one of Galloway's first scholarship offers last November.

Kelly coached Cincinnati for three seasons from 2007 to 2009 before spending the past decade at Notre Dame.

Galloway visited LSU for Junior Day in early March and again for the Elite Prospects Camp in mid-June, including notable time and focus from Denbrock.

He is the the Tigers' 13th commitment overall — three for the 2024 class and 10 for 2023 — during a scorching July and continues a clear geographical diversity on the recruiting trail.

LSU's 20 commitments between the two cohorts span 11 different states from California on west coast to Florida, Georgia and Maryland in the east with Minnesota, Indiana and Ohio stretching north.

And the Tigers join Notre Dame (five), Florida and Iowa (four) as the nation's first programs with four commitments for the 2024 cycle.

LSU hadn't signed a prospect from Ohio in three decades before landing running back Spencer Ware in 2010.

Winton Woods offensive lineman George Brown followed in 2015.

Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow transferred from Ohio State in 2018, and former Canton McKinley lineman Charles Turner signed in 2019 after two years at IMG Academy.

Roger Bacon star running back Corey Kiner signed in 2021 before transferring home to Cincinnati this spring.