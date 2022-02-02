LSU lands CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson to kick off NSD

LSU's first good news of National Signing Day officially arrived shortly after 9:40 a.m. and with its share of fan fare and flair.

Jaelyn Davis-Robinson unzipped his sweater to initially reveal an Oregon Ducks shirt, before then removing that layer in favor of a purple-and-gold one underneath and grabbing for the matching hat as the Waxahachie High School gymnasium roared.

The four-star cornerback became new coach Brian Kelly's first high school signee of the traditional signing period just a week after picking up an offer from the Tigers.

The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect from Texas picked the Tigers over Oregon, Boston College and Wyoming after visiting Baton Rouge this past weekend.

The speedy Davis-Robinson continues the process of Kelly, defensive coordinator Matt House, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and safeties coach Kerry Cooks revamping the "DBU" secondary.

LSU added Acadiana cornerback Laterrance Welch and Lafayette Christian defensive back Jordan Allen in December, then four veterans from the transfer portal in January.

Arkansas teammates Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha, Louisiana (Lafayette) cornerback Mekhi Garner and Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse were all officially announced during the past two and a half weeks.

Davis-Robinson, who burst into the Texas state rankings at No. 47 this winter after a breakout senior season, becomes the latest piece to that puzzle in replacing a list of Tigers departures that includes NFL-bound Derek Stingley Jr. and Cordale Flott and transfer losses Elias Ricks and Dwight McGlothern.