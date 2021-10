LSU LB Navonteque 'Bugg' Strong enters transfer portal

Navonteque "Bugg" Strong is the latest LSU Tiger to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the news of Ed Orgeron parting ways with LSU after the 2021 season.

Last week, wide receiver Koy Moore entered the transfer portal.

The former three-star linebacker racked up 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one pass defended at LSU in eight games played.

Strong was considered one of the nation’s top junior college linebackers during his two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast before he transferred to LSU.