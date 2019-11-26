LSU loses 2021 commitment in 4-star DE Landyn Watson
Texas four-star defensive end Landyn Watson decommitted from LSU minutes before Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings were announced. (Ohio State leapfrogged LSU for the No. 1 spot in case you missed that.)
Watson is a Rivals250 defensive end who was the first commitment in the Tigers' 2021 class, but in a message posted to social media Watson said he committed too early.
"I would like to take this time to thank Coach O and the LSU coaching staff for offering me a scholarship to play football at Louisiana State University, I have nothing but love for LSU and they are still a top priority to me.
"I prayed on this and discussed this with me family. I feel that I made my decision to commit too early in my recruiting process. I want to make sure I am making the right decision for me and my family going forward.
"I'm announcing that I am de-committing from Louisiana State University to fully evaluate where I best fit in. I'm leaving this process in GOD's hands. My recruitment is completely open."
The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder is also being looked at by Oklahoma, TCU, Baylor, Texas A&M and Texas.
Despite having the hot hand with recruiting in the 2020 class, the Tigers now only have two commitments in the 2021 class: kicker Peyton Todd and defensive tackle Anthony Hundley.
Gods Plan🙏🏽.... pic.twitter.com/bqdzCSB69v— Landyn Watson (@landynwatson) November 26, 2019