Texas four-star defensive end Landyn Watson decommitted from LSU minutes before Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings were announced. (Ohio State leapfrogged LSU for the No. 1 spot in case you missed that.)

Watson is a Rivals250 defensive end who was the first commitment in the Tigers' 2021 class, but in a message posted to social media Watson said he committed too early.

"I would like to take this time to thank Coach O and the LSU coaching staff for offering me a scholarship to play football at Louisiana State University, I have nothing but love for LSU and they are still a top priority to me.

"I prayed on this and discussed this with me family. I feel that I made my decision to commit too early in my recruiting process. I want to make sure I am making the right decision for me and my family going forward.

"I'm announcing that I am de-committing from Louisiana State University to fully evaluate where I best fit in. I'm leaving this process in GOD's hands. My recruitment is completely open."