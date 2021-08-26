LSU monitoring Tropical Storm Ida entering final preseason weekend

LSU turned its focus to first opponent UCLA this week after two weeks of camp.

And now, Ed Orgeron said Thursday, the program is also closely monitoring Tropical Storm Ida entering the final weekend of the preseason.

"We do monitor the weather," the coach said. "I haven't heard anything except what you guys (have). But I'm sure that (assistant director of operations) Jeff Grigus, who monitors the weather for us, (special assistant) Derek (Ponamsky) does, (general manager) Austin (Thomas) does — they're gonna let me know what's going on."

The storm formed Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to reach the Gulf Coast by late Sunday or early Monday.

The Tigers are scheduled to hold a closed walk-through Friday and mock game mimicking the season-opening matchup Sept. 4 against the Bruins.

The players are then off Saturday night and Sunday before the team begins its first routine game week of the new season Monday.

"We haven't talked about it yet," Orgeron said. "We're gonna have to see how severe it is. But obviously we're very well-versed here in hurricanes. And if it's something that we feel like we're gonna have to have a contingency plan, I'm sure I'll meet with the athletic director and do it. But we haven't had those discussions yet. It's just popped up.

"Sunday's our day off. Hopefully we can stay here, and hopefully everything's OK. First of all, the safety of our players and the families is gonna be first, obviously. But hopefully we can practice here. We've got an indoor practice facility. Hopefully we can continue on with our preparation."

Tropical storms and hurricanes have effected LSU's schedule on numerous past occasions, as recently as last October when Hurricane Delta forced a game from Baton Rouge to Columbia, Mo.