LSU moves up to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Following a signature win in Brian Kelly's tenure at LSU, the Tigers moved up five spots in Sunday's release of the AP Top 25 Poll claiming the No. 8 spot after their dramatic 29-26 win over Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers are now 5-1 and in the thick of the College Football Playoff talk and end Sunday as the fourth highest ranked SEC team behind Texas, Georgia and Alabama.

Here's how the rankings shake out.