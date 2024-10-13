Advertisement

Staff predictions for LSU's matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday night.

Ole Miss' success has been predicated on these three things.

An updated visitors list in what's shaping up to be a loaded recruiting weekend at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

LSU held their first fall ball scrimmage of the year on Thursday evening.

The Tigers redshirt freshman WR just caught his first career touchdown two weeks ago.

Published Oct 13, 2024
LSU moves up to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Following a signature win in Brian Kelly's tenure at LSU, the Tigers moved up five spots in Sunday's release of the AP Top 25 Poll claiming the No. 8 spot after their dramatic 29-26 win over Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers are now 5-1 and in the thick of the College Football Playoff talk and end Sunday as the fourth highest ranked SEC team behind Texas, Georgia and Alabama.

Here's how the rankings shake out.

Latest AP Top 25 Poll

1. Texas (6-0)

2. Oregon (6-0)

3. Penn State (6-0)

4. Ohio State (5-1)

5. Georgia (5-1)

6. Miami (6-0)

7. Alabama (5-1)

8. LSU (5-1)

9. Iowa State (6-0)

10. Clemson (5-1)

11. Tennessee (5-1)

12. Notre Dame (5-1)

13. BYU (6-0)

14. Texas A&M (5-1)

15. Boise State (5-1)

16. Indiana (6-0)

17. Kansas State (5-1)

18. Ole Miss (5-2)

19. Missouri (5-1)

20. Pitt (6-0)

21. SMU (5-1)

22. Illinois (5-1)

23. Army (6-0)

24. Michigan (4-2)

25. Navy (5-0)

