LSU moves up to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

in other news
Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Ole Miss
Staff predictions for LSU's matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday night.
Three things to know about Ole Miss heading into Saturday's game
Ole Miss' success has been predicated on these three things.
Recruiting: Updated visitors list for LSU vs Ole Miss
An updated visitors list in what's shaping up to be a loaded recruiting weekend at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
10/10 LSU Baseball Fall Scrimmage Notes
LSU held their first fall ball scrimmage of the year on Thursday evening.
LSU WR Kyle Parker out for season with torn tricep tendon
The Tigers redshirt freshman WR just caught his first career touchdown two weeks ago.
in other news
Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Ole Miss
Staff predictions for LSU's matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday night.
Three things to know about Ole Miss heading into Saturday's game
Ole Miss' success has been predicated on these three things.
Recruiting: Updated visitors list for LSU vs Ole Miss
An updated visitors list in what's shaping up to be a loaded recruiting weekend at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
Following a signature win in Brian Kelly's tenure at LSU, the Tigers moved up five spots in Sunday's release of the AP Top 25 Poll claiming the No. 8 spot after their dramatic 29-26 win over Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers are now 5-1 and in the thick of the College Football Playoff talk and end Sunday as the fourth highest ranked SEC team behind Texas, Georgia and Alabama.
Here's how the rankings shake out.
Latest AP Top 25 Poll
1. Texas (6-0)
2. Oregon (6-0)
3. Penn State (6-0)
4. Ohio State (5-1)
5. Georgia (5-1)
6. Miami (6-0)
7. Alabama (5-1)
8. LSU (5-1)
9. Iowa State (6-0)
10. Clemson (5-1)
11. Tennessee (5-1)
12. Notre Dame (5-1)
13. BYU (6-0)
14. Texas A&M (5-1)
15. Boise State (5-1)
16. Indiana (6-0)
17. Kansas State (5-1)
18. Ole Miss (5-2)
19. Missouri (5-1)
20. Pitt (6-0)
21. SMU (5-1)
22. Illinois (5-1)
23. Army (6-0)
24. Michigan (4-2)
25. Navy (5-0)
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage
- PRO
- ATH
- APB
- ILB
- WR
- OT
- ILB
- WDE
- OG
- RB