LSU's Aneesah Morrow selected seventh by Connecticut Sun in WNBA Draft

LSU forward Aneesah Morrow was selected seventh overall by the Connecticut Sun in Monday night's WNBA Draft continuing LSU's pipeline into the professional ranks in recent years.

Morrow's selection marks the second consecutive year an LSU player has been taken with the seventh pick, following Angel Reese's selection by the Chicago Sky in 2024. It also extends LSU's run to four straight years with a player selected in the WNBA Draft.

Morrow, who finished her collegiate career as one of the most statistically dominant players in NCAA history, led LSU in scoring this past season with 18.7 points per game while also leading the nation in rebounding with 13.5 boards per contest. Her remarkable consistency was highlighted by a nation-leading 30 double-doubles during the 2024-25 campaign — the second-most ever by an LSU player.

During her two seasons in Baton Rouge after transferring from DePaul, Morrow helped guide the Tigers to consecutive Elite Eight appearances with identical 31-win seasons. She accumulated 1,282 points and 854 rebounds in her LSU career, with her rebound total ranking 10th in program history despite playing just two seasons with the Tigers. Her 52 double-doubles in 73 games ranks third all-time in LSU history.

Morrow's collegiate career statistics place her among the all-time greats in NCAA women's basketball history. She finished with 2,852 points (25th most in NCAA Division I history) and 1,714 rebounds (third most in NCAA Division I history). Her 104 career double-doubles rank second all-time in NCAA Division I women's basketball, making her one of only two players ever to surpass the century mark.

The Chicago native is also one of just eight players in NCAA Division I history to amass more than 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds in a career.

Morrow's consistent excellence earned her All-America recognition in each of her four collegiate seasons, including Second Team honors in 2022 and Third Team recognition in 2023.

The WNBA season is set to begin on May 16, when Morrow will begin her professional journey with the Connecticut Sun organization.