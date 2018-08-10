Ticker
football

LSU players, alum take to Twitter to support Derrius Guice

Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
Staff

Former LSU star running back Derrius Guice received some devastating news on Friday: his rookie season is over before it really got underway.

Guice tore his ACL on Thursday night during the Washington Redskins' first preseason game. The injury will cost Guice his entire rookie season.

The injury news caught Tiger Nation by storm as current players, recruits and alum alike showed their support for the rookie.

