LSU players, alum take to Twitter to support Derrius Guice
Former LSU star running back Derrius Guice received some devastating news on Friday: his rookie season is over before it really got underway.
Guice tore his ACL on Thursday night during the Washington Redskins' first preseason game. The injury will cost Guice his entire rookie season.
The injury news caught Tiger Nation by storm as current players, recruits and alum alike showed their support for the rookie.
Man!! Prayers up @DhaSickest ......Hate that for you Lil bro.— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 10, 2018
Prayers for my big bro @DhaSickest speedy recovery 🙏 all love— Kelvin Joseph || (@bossmanfat1) August 10, 2018
Praying for big bruddda get well bro🙏🏽💔😢 @DhaSickest— KingOfTheJungle🦁🌟💉. (@donte_starks8) August 10, 2018
Damn praying for ya @DhaSickest https://t.co/NX4Qx20cso— DJ Chark (@DJChark82) August 10, 2018
Damn, Damn, Damn!🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/7dFveA2WqZ— B. Harris (@B6Harris) August 10, 2018
Prayers to my brother @DhaSickest I know you’re going to come back stronger!! https://t.co/TsHofLpLVq— Aaron Moffitt (@AaronTMoffitt) August 10, 2018
You in my prayers bro @DhaSickest get well soon 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— OptimusKey_ (@ardenkey) August 10, 2018
Real life brudda, praying for you! https://t.co/57X5B0MyBN— 80 (@_jamal80) August 10, 2018