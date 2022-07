LSU players, commits, fans make Twitter push for 2023 WR Shelton Sampson

LSU's first-year coaching staff has started July in impressive fashion on the recruiting trail.

And current players, commits and fans launched a social media campaign Sunday afternoon to add Louisiana's highest-ranked uncommitted player to that run and the Tigers' 2023 class.

Three of LSU's transfer arrivals — all Louisiana natives — posted messages of "#SheltonStays" to Twitter shortly before 2 p.m., as a clear overture to Catholic (Baton Rouge) star Shelton Sampson Jr.

Wide receiver Kyren Lacy, a Thibodaux native who joined the roster this year after two seasons at Louisiana (Lafayette), was first to strike.

Former Archbishop Rummel and South Carolina linebacker Kolbe Fields and former West Jeff and Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. echoed the sentiment within minutes.

And hundreds of other "#SheltonStays" messages filled Twitter throughout the day.