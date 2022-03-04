LSU players' NFL Scouting Combine results | Friday (OL, RB, PK, ST)
LSU's first participants in this year's NFL Scouting Combine began taking the field Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
A handful of Tigers — Austin Deculus, Chasen Hines, Ed Ingram, Tyrion Davis-Price and Cade York — were among the players invited to the event's second group, composed of offensive linemen, running backs and specialists.
Check out the results below as the become available.
Measurements
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Arms
|Hands
|
Tyrion Davis-Price
|
6'0"
|
211 lbs
|
30 3/4"
|
9 1/4"
|
Chasen Hines
|
6'5"
|
321 lbs
|
34 3/8"
|
9 1/4"
|
Ed Ingram
|
6'3"
|
327 lbs
|
33 7/8"
|
9 7/8"
|
Ed Ingram
|
6'3"
|
307 lbs
|
33 5/8"
|
10"
|
Cade York
|
6'1"
|
198 lbs
Running, Shuttles
|Player
|40yd dash
|3-cone
|20yd shuttle
|60yd shuttle
|
Tyrion Davis-Price
|
4.58s
|
Austin Deculus
|
5.12s
|
4.99s
|
Chasen Hines
|
5.21s
|
Ed Ingram
|
5.06s
|
Cade York
Bench, Jumps
|Player
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|
Tyrion Davis-Price
|
30.00"
|
9'9"
|
Austin Deculus
|
28.50"
|
9'1"
|
Chasen Hines
|
30.50"
|
9'0"
|
Ed Ingram
|
20.50"
|
8'6"
|
Cade York