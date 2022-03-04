 TigerDetails - LSU players' NFL Scouting Combine results | Friday (OL, RB, PK, ST)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-04 16:20:29 -0600') }} football Edit

LSU players' NFL Scouting Combine results | Friday (OL, RB, PK, ST)

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
Staff
@JeritRoser

LSU's first participants in this year's NFL Scouting Combine began taking the field Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

A handful of Tigers — Austin Deculus, Chasen Hines, Ed Ingram, Tyrion Davis-Price and Cade York — were among the players invited to the event's second group, composed of offensive linemen, running backs and specialists.

Check out the results below as the become available.

Measurements
Player Height Weight Arms Hands

Tyrion Davis-Price

6'0"

211 lbs

30 3/4"

9 1/4"

Chasen Hines

6'5"

321 lbs

34 3/8"

9 1/4"

Ed Ingram

6'3"

327 lbs

33 7/8"

9 7/8"

Ed Ingram

6'3"

307 lbs

33 5/8"

10"

Cade York

6'1"

198 lbs
Running, Shuttles
Player 40yd dash 3-cone 20yd shuttle 60yd shuttle

Tyrion Davis-Price

4.58s

Austin Deculus

5.12s

4.99s

Chasen Hines

5.21s

Ed Ingram

5.06s

Cade York
Bench, Jumps
Player Bench Press Vertical Jump Broad Jump

Tyrion Davis-Price

30.00"

9'9"

Austin Deculus

28.50"

9'1"

Chasen Hines

30.50"

9'0"

Ed Ingram

20.50"

8'6"

Cade York
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}