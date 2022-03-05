 TigerDetails - LSU players' NFL Scouting Combine results | Saturday (DL, LB)
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-05 11:22:25 -0600') }} football Edit

LSU players' NFL Scouting Combine results | Saturday (DL, LB)

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
@JeritRoser

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues Saturday with defensive lineman and linebackers taking center stage at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Neil Farrell Jr. and Damone Clark are scheduled to represent LSU on the event's penultimate day.

A handful of now-former Tigers — Austin Deculus, Chasen Hines, Ed Ingram, Tyrion Davis-Price and Cade York — kicked off the purple-and-gold participation Friday.

Click the link above for their results, and check below for Saturday's as they become available.

Measurements
Player Height Weight Arms Hands

Damone Clark

6'2 1/2"

239 lbs

33"

9 3/4"

Neil Farrell Jr.

6'4"

330 lbs

32 1/4"

10 1/8"
Running, Shuttles
Player 40yd dash 3-cone 20yd shuttle 60yd shuttle

Damone Clark


Neil Farrell Jr.



Bench, Jumps
Player Bench Press Vertical Jump Broad Jump

Damone Clark



Neil Farrell Jr.



{{ article.author_name }}