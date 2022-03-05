LSU players' NFL Scouting Combine results | Saturday (DL, LB)

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues Saturday with defensive lineman and linebackers taking center stage at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Neil Farrell Jr. and Damone Clark are scheduled to represent LSU on the event's penultimate day.

A handful of now-former Tigers — Austin Deculus, Chasen Hines, Ed Ingram, Tyrion Davis-Price and Cade York — kicked off the purple-and-gold participation Friday.

Click the link above for their results, and check below for Saturday's as they become available.