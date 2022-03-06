 TigerDetails - LSU players' NFL Scouting Combine results | Sunday (DBs)
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-06 14:18:29 -0600') }} football Edit

LSU players' NFL Scouting Combine results | Sunday (DBs)

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
Staff
@JeritRoser

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine winds down Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with the draft's defensive back prospects.

LSU cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Cordale Flott were both among the group's invitees, although the former is not expected to work out as he continues recovering from a season-ending injury this fall.

Keep up with the results of Flott's workout below as they become available.

Or click here for Friday results — from Tyrion Davis-Price, Austin Deculus, Chasen Hines, Ed Ingram and Cade York — or here for Saturday's results — from Damone Clark and Neil Farrell Jr.

Measurements
Player Height Weight Arms Hands

Cordale Flott

6'0 1/2"

175 lbs

30 1/8"

8"

Derek Stingley Jr.

6'0"

190 lbs

30 5/8"

9 5/8"
Running, Shuttles
Player 40yd dash 3-cone 20yd shuttle 60yd shuttle

Cordale Flott



Derek Stingley Jr.




Bench, Jumps
Player Bench Press Vertical Jump Broad Jump

Cordale Flott



Derek Stingley Jr.
