TigerDetails - Ja'Marr Chase's ridiculous numbers lead LSU Pro Day combine results

Ja'Marr Chase appears to have made the most of his time off the field since opting out of his junior season.

The now-former LSU wide receiver racked up one staggeringly impressive number after another Wednesday morning at the program's Pro Day.

Chase's 4.38-second 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical jump, 11-foot standing broad jump and 3.98-second 20-yard shuttle were among the event's highlights.

The New Orleans native and Archbishop Rummel product was among four Tigers to record 40-yard dash times of 4.38 seconds of better, led by defensive back Kary Vincent Jr.'s 4.33-second second run.

