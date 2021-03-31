 TigerDetails - Ja'Marr Chase's ridiculous numbers lead LSU Pro Day combine results
Ja'Marr Chase's ridiculous numbers lead LSU Pro Day combine results

Ja'Marr Chase appears to have made the most of his time off the field since opting out of his junior season.

The now-former LSU wide receiver racked up one staggeringly impressive number after another Wednesday morning at the program's Pro Day.

Chase's 4.38-second 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical jump, 11-foot standing broad jump and 3.98-second 20-yard shuttle were among the event's highlights.

The New Orleans native and Archbishop Rummel product was among four Tigers to record 40-yard dash times of 4.38 seconds of better, led by defensive back Kary Vincent Jr.'s 4.33-second second run.

Check out the complete results below.

Tory Carter

Height: 6 feet, 0 3/8 inches

Weight: 229 pounds

Arm: 30 5/8 inches

Wingspan: 74 1/8 inches

Hands: 9 5/8 inches

--------------------------------------------------

40-yard: 4.75 seconds and 4.79 seconds

Bench press: 24 reps

Broad jump: 9 feet, 4 inches

Vertical jump: 35 1/2 inches

20-yard shuttle: 4.29 seconds

60-yard shuttle:

3-cone drill: 7.46 seconds

Ja'Marr Chase

Height: 6 feet, 0 3/8 inches

Weight: 201 pounds

Arm: 30 3/4 inches

Wingspan: 74 7/8 inches

Hands: 9 5/8 inches

--------------------------------------------------

40-yard: 4.38 seconds

Bench press:

Broad jump: 11 feet, 0 inches

Vertical jump: 41 inches

20-yard shuttle: 3.98 seconds

60-yard shuttle:

3-cone drill: 7.00 seconds

Jabril Cox

Height: 6 feet, 3 1/8 inches

Weight: 232 pounds

Arm: 32 3/8 inches

Wingspan: 79 inches

Hands: 9 inches

*Jabril Cox released a message Wednesday that a slight hamstring strain would keep him out of the event's workouts.

Terrace Marshall Jr.

Height: 6 feet, 2 5/8 inches

Weight: 205 pounds

Arm: 32 3/4 inches

Wingspan: 78 1/8 inches

Hands: 9 1/2 inches

--------------------------------------------------

40-yard: 4.38 seconds

Bench press: 19 reps

Broad jump: 10 feet, 5 inches

Vertical jump: 39 inches

20-yard shuttle:

60-yard shuttle:

3-cone drill:

Racey McMath

Height: 6 feet, 2 1/2 inches

Weight: 217 pounds

Arm: 32 inches

Wingspan: 79 inches

Hands: 8 7/8 inches

--------------------------------------------------

40-yard: 4.34 seconds

Bench press:

Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches

Vertical jump: 34 inches

20-yard shuttle: 4.50 seconds

60-yard shuttle:

3-cone drill: 7.36 seconds

Tyler Shelvin

Height: 6 feet, 2 1/8 inches

Weight: 350 pounds

Arm: 33 5/8 inches

Wingspan: 80 1/4 inches

Hands: 10 1/4 inches

--------------------------------------------------

40-yard: 5.45 seconds and 5.40 seconds

Bench press:

Broad jump: 8 feet, 1 inch

Vertical jump: 28 1/2 inches

20-yard shuttle: 4.97 seconds

60-yard shuttle:

3-cone drill: 8.19 seconds

Jacoby Stevens

Height: 6 feet, 1 1/8 inches

Weight: 212 pounds

Arm: 32 1/4 inches

Wingspan: 76 1/2 inches

Hands: 9 1/8 inches

--------------------------------------------------

40-yard: 4.50 seconds and 4.51 seconds

Bench press:

Broad jump: 10 feet, 10 inches

Vertical jump: 42 inches

20-yard shuttle:

60-yard shuttle:

3-cone drill:

Kary Vincent Jr.

Height: 5 feet, 9 3/4 inches

Weight: 185 pounds

Arm: 30 1/4 inches

Wingspan: 74 1/2 inches

Hands: 8 7/8 inches

--------------------------------------------------

40-yard: 4.38 seconds and 4.33 seconds

Bench press: 8 reps

Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches

Vertical jump: 35 1/2 inches

20-yard shuttle:

60-yard shuttle:

3-cone drill:

Zach Von Rosenberg

Height: 6 feet, 4 1/8 inches

Weight: 235 pounds

Arm: 31 3/8 inches

Wingspan: 77 7/8 inches

Hands: 9 1/8 inches

