TigerDetails - Ja'Marr Chase's ridiculous numbers lead LSU Pro Day combine results

Ja'Marr Chase's ridiculous numbers lead LSU Pro Day combine results
Ja'Marr Chase appears to have made the most of his time off the field since opting out of his junior season.
The now-former LSU wide receiver racked up one staggeringly impressive number after another Wednesday morning at the program's Pro Day.
Chase's 4.38-second 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical jump, 11-foot standing broad jump and 3.98-second 20-yard shuttle were among the event's highlights.
The New Orleans native and Archbishop Rummel product was among four Tigers to record 40-yard dash times of 4.38 seconds of better, led by defensive back Kary Vincent Jr.'s 4.33-second second run.
Check out the complete results below.
Tory Carter
Height: 6 feet, 0 3/8 inches
Weight: 229 pounds
Arm: 30 5/8 inches
Wingspan: 74 1/8 inches
Hands: 9 5/8 inches
--------------------------------------------------
40-yard: 4.75 seconds and 4.79 seconds
Bench press: 24 reps
Broad jump: 9 feet, 4 inches
Vertical jump: 35 1/2 inches
20-yard shuttle: 4.29 seconds
60-yard shuttle:
3-cone drill: 7.46 seconds
Ja'Marr Chase
Height: 6 feet, 0 3/8 inches
Weight: 201 pounds
Arm: 30 3/4 inches
Wingspan: 74 7/8 inches
Hands: 9 5/8 inches
--------------------------------------------------
40-yard: 4.38 seconds
Bench press:
Broad jump: 11 feet, 0 inches
Vertical jump: 41 inches
20-yard shuttle: 3.98 seconds
60-yard shuttle:
3-cone drill: 7.00 seconds
Jabril Cox
Height: 6 feet, 3 1/8 inches
Weight: 232 pounds
Arm: 32 3/8 inches
Wingspan: 79 inches
Hands: 9 inches
*Jabril Cox released a message Wednesday that a slight hamstring strain would keep him out of the event's workouts.
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Height: 6 feet, 2 5/8 inches
Weight: 205 pounds
Arm: 32 3/4 inches
Wingspan: 78 1/8 inches
Hands: 9 1/2 inches
--------------------------------------------------
40-yard: 4.38 seconds
Bench press: 19 reps
Broad jump: 10 feet, 5 inches
Vertical jump: 39 inches
20-yard shuttle:
60-yard shuttle:
3-cone drill:
Racey McMath
Height: 6 feet, 2 1/2 inches
Weight: 217 pounds
Arm: 32 inches
Wingspan: 79 inches
Hands: 8 7/8 inches
--------------------------------------------------
40-yard: 4.34 seconds
Bench press:
Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches
Vertical jump: 34 inches
20-yard shuttle: 4.50 seconds
60-yard shuttle:
3-cone drill: 7.36 seconds
Tyler Shelvin
Height: 6 feet, 2 1/8 inches
Weight: 350 pounds
Arm: 33 5/8 inches
Wingspan: 80 1/4 inches
Hands: 10 1/4 inches
--------------------------------------------------
40-yard: 5.45 seconds and 5.40 seconds
Bench press:
Broad jump: 8 feet, 1 inch
Vertical jump: 28 1/2 inches
20-yard shuttle: 4.97 seconds
60-yard shuttle:
3-cone drill: 8.19 seconds
Jacoby Stevens
Height: 6 feet, 1 1/8 inches
Weight: 212 pounds
Arm: 32 1/4 inches
Wingspan: 76 1/2 inches
Hands: 9 1/8 inches
--------------------------------------------------
40-yard: 4.50 seconds and 4.51 seconds
Bench press:
Broad jump: 10 feet, 10 inches
Vertical jump: 42 inches
20-yard shuttle:
60-yard shuttle:
3-cone drill:
Kary Vincent Jr.
Height: 5 feet, 9 3/4 inches
Weight: 185 pounds
Arm: 30 1/4 inches
Wingspan: 74 1/2 inches
Hands: 8 7/8 inches
--------------------------------------------------
40-yard: 4.38 seconds and 4.33 seconds
Bench press: 8 reps
Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches
Vertical jump: 35 1/2 inches
20-yard shuttle:
60-yard shuttle:
3-cone drill:
Zach Von Rosenberg
Height: 6 feet, 4 1/8 inches
Weight: 235 pounds
Arm: 31 3/8 inches
Wingspan: 77 7/8 inches
Hands: 9 1/8 inches