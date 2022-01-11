LSU pulls CB Mekhi Garner from the transfer portal

Brian Kelly and LSU have been actively fishing for transfers in the vast transfer portal sea and boated their first fish with a pledge from standout ULL cornerback Mekhi Garner.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder has been a standout for the Ragin Cajuns after being thrust into duty during the shortened Covid season and will enter LSU as a redshirt junior, with two years of eligibility remaining, due to the 2020 season not counting against one's eligibility, per NCAA rules.



The cornerback position has become a huge concern following a run of NFL declarations and transfers, including Dwight McGlothern, who entered the transfer portal earlier on Tuesday.

Garner celebrated his 22nd birthday with his commitment to LSU. See his announcement below: