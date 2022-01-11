LSU pulls CB Mekhi Garner from the transfer portal
Brian Kelly and LSU have been actively fishing for transfers in the vast transfer portal sea and boated their first fish with a pledge from standout ULL cornerback Mekhi Garner.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder has been a standout for the Ragin Cajuns after being thrust into duty during the shortened Covid season and will enter LSU as a redshirt junior, with two years of eligibility remaining, due to the 2020 season not counting against one's eligibility, per NCAA rules.
The cornerback position has become a huge concern following a run of NFL declarations and transfers, including Dwight McGlothern, who entered the transfer portal earlier on Tuesday.
Garner celebrated his 22nd birthday with his commitment to LSU. See his announcement below:
UL site on Garner's 2020 season:
Came up huge at cornerback for Louisiana, playing in all 11 games and earning eight starts…Tabbed as a Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt Conference performer…Credited with 27 tackles, 1.0 tackle-for-loss and 1.0 sack…Came up with three interceptions, tied for the second most on the team, and seven pass breakups, the second most on the team…His three picks were tied for the second most on the team, the eighth most in the Sun Belt and the 31st most nationally…His breakups were tied for ninth in the Sun Belt and 40th in the nation…Recorded his first career interception and start against Georgia State…Appeared on ESPN NFL Countdown Segment “You Got Mossed” following his pick against Georgia State…Sealed Louisiana’s win against Arkansas State (Nov. 7) with his second interception of the year…Had a huge game against South Alabama (Nov. 14), being credited with five tackles, 1.0 sack and four pass breakups…Posted the most pass breakups (4) by a Ragin’ Cajun in a single game since Lance Kelley had four against FIU on Sept. 24, 2011…Earned a pass breakup and forced a fumble at ULM (Nov. 28)…Notched his third pick of the year at Appalachian State…Posted three tackles in the bowl game against UTSA.