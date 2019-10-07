Joe Burrow has been LSU’s starting quarterback for just 18 games.

Yet, he understands which opponents are the Tigers’ rivals and how he should prioritize them.

“Everyone says LSU a lot of different rivals,” Burrow said. “We have a trophy (the Golden Boot) with Arkansas, Florida is a rival, Ole Miss is supposedly a rival, Alabama. . .this (Florida) is supposedly the biggest one.

“I don’t like them very much. I know they don’t like us very much. . .they beat us pretty good last year.”

The Gators won 27-19 in Gainesville, handing then-No. 5 unbeaten LSU its first loss. Burrow was sacked five times, under pressure all day and threw a late victory-clinching interception that Florida returned for a TD.

“We had chances to win that game,” Burrow said. “We had chances to put them away early and we didn’t do it. We let them hang in there and hang in there and they ended up beating us.

“I think we’re way better than they were last year and they are way better than they were last year.”

Burrow and the LSU offense have been ridiculously good so far.