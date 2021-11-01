LSU QB Myles Brennan contemplating entering transfer portal

Brennan, a senior from Long Beach, Mississippi, is contemplating entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells TigerDetails and Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.

It's been a long road at LSU for quarterback Myles Brennan and now it seems his time in Baton Rouge could be coming to an end.

He was set to battle Max Johnson for the starting job this season but suffered a left arm injury while fishing that required surgery days before fall camp.

“Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery,” Ed Orgeron said in a statement released by the school when the injury happened.

“His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”

Brennan has been throwing but wasn't expected back this week against Alabama, Orgeron recently said.

Brennan saw action in 20 games over his five years at LSU. He sat behind Joe Burrow in 2018 and 2019 and was set to be the starter in 2020 but got injured three games into the season and never returned from his abdomen tear.

In those three starts, he averaged 370 yards against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Missouri, and 11 touchdowns.

Brennan racked up 1,712 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in those 20 games.

The Tigers also lost quarterback TJ Finley after the 2021 spring to the portal as he transferred to Auburn.

Brennan was ranked as a four-star quarterback in the 2017 class. He was Mississippi's fourth best prospect and the nation's No. 12 QB.

