LSU QB Rickie Collins to enter transfer portal

The LSU Tigers concluded their 2024 regular season with a 37-17 win over Oklahoma on Saturday, and not even 24 hours later, backup quarterback, Rickie Collins, announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Collins was a four-star recruit in 2023 and ranked as the 4th quarterback and 219th overall player in the class.



