LSU QB Rickie Collins to enter transfer portal

The LSU Tigers concluded their 2024 regular season with a 37-17 win over Oklahoma on Saturday, and not even 24 hours later, backup quarterback, Rickie Collins, announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
Collins was a four-star recruit in 2023 and ranked as the 4th quarterback and 219th overall player in the class.
After redshirting his freshman season, Collins appeared in three games in 2024. In those three games, Collins attempted five passes, completing them all for 35 yards.
When Garrett Nussmeier left the season finale against Oklahoma with a shoulder injury, it was Vanderbilt transfer, AJ Swann, who entered the game in his place. Swann completed just one of his three attempts on the night.
With Collins leaving, LSU's 2025 quarterback room is looking pretty thin. Garrett Nussmeier could enter the NFL Draft and the Tigers currently don't have a QB commit in the 2025 class. Even if Nussmeier returns, they'll likely dip into the portal for another signal caller.
