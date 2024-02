Rivals.com national college football recruiting analyst John Garcia, Jr. joins Kenny Van Doren on Death Valley Insider to talk about the latest on LSU recruiting. Garcia goes into detail about five-star safety DJ Pickett visiting Baton Rouge and putting the Tigers atop his shortlist.

Garcia also breaks down the decommitment of Jaylen Bell — what played into the decision and where the four-star cornerback's recruitment goes from here. The two wrap up the show looking at where LSU stands on top receivers for 2025 and a Fact or Fiction prompt from Saturday morning.

