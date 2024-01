Rivals.com recruiting writer Matt Moreno joins Kenny Van Doren on Death Valley Insider to recap the Polynesian Bowl. Moreno goes in depth on LSU signee Caden Durham, who impressed on the field with his patience and physicality at running back and off the field with his infectious personality.

The two also discuss Texas A&M commit and LSU target Terry Bussey, who is expected to visit Baton Rouge soon. Bussey also played in the Polynesian Bowl, showing off his five-star athlete title on both sides of the ball.

