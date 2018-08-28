"Wide receiver Tiger Scheyd, fullback Trey Gallman, punter Zach Von Rosenberg and offensive lineman Turner Simmers are now scholarship players for LSU," the university stated on its website.

The Tigers are allotted 85 scholarship players by the NCAA and due to various circumstances, LSU had four open spots, which it elected to extend to the four walk-ons.

"We are very proud of all of our walk-ons,” Orgeron said according to the team website. “The work that they do every day is very important to our program. I wish I could give a scholarship to every walk on that is a part of our team. It is a very proud moment for our team when we get to reward their teammates for the hard work that they put in to play for the Tigers.”