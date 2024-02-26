What many LSU football fans called for finally came Monday.

Class of 2025 running back Harlem Berry was rated a five-star by Rivals.com at the start of the week. The Metairie, Louisiana product ranked the second-best at his position and 17th among the five-star recruits for his class.

“There is going to be a very healthy debate whether Harlem Berry is the No. 1 running back in the 2025 class and when all is said and done by December or next February the LSU commit could definitely land in the top spot," national recruiting director Adam Gorney said.

Berry moved up one spot in the Class of 2025 update at the running back position. He passed four-star Alvin Henderson for the No. 2 spot, sitting behind only five-star Jordan Davison of Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California.

"The Metairie (LA) St. Martin's Episcopal standout is tough to tackle in a phone booth, has great feet to bounce away from tacklers and then accelerate with great speed to the outside and run by defenders," Gorney said. "Whether it's breaking tackles, dodging defenders or breaking off big runs when he escapes to the edge, Berry can do it all.”