LSU's 2020 class currently ranks No. 1 in the country
Jordan Berry's pledge to LSU on Saturday pushed the Tigers' 2020 class to No. 1 in the Rivals' team rankings.
The Tigers currently have 10 pledges, which is tied with Alabama for the most in the country, but the Tigers have the point edge, largely due to Elias Ricks' 5-star rating.
The two SEC powers are followed by Miami and Ohio State in the rankings, with Florida rounding out the top five. LSU currently has a five star, six 4-star prospects and three prospects garnering 3-star ratings in its current haul.