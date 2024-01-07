On Saturday afternoon, 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood announced his commitment to LSU. It's been speculated for months, but Underwood made his intentions to join Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge official. There's still nearly a year until signing day for the 2025 class, but for right now, the Tigers have locked down the top signal caller in 2025.

Underwood joins an already stacked 2025 LSU recruiting class that ranks No. 2 on rivals behind Notre Dame, who has four more recruits than the Tigers, so the ranking is a bit skewed. The Tigers star average of 4.13 ranks No. 1 in the country for the 2025 cycle. The class that Brian Kelly, Frank Wilson and the rest of the LSU staff are building is going to be something special. This is the type of class that, if everyone stays, will continue to propel this program towards the top of college football. We're still a long ways away from national signing day for the class of 2025 and there are bound to be more recruitments until then, but here's how LSU's 2025 class is shaping up so far.

We already spoke about Underwood, but he's one of, if not the most talented player in the 2025 class. He currently ranks as the No. 2 prospect on Rival's rankings, but he could very well end up as the top prospect in the class when it's all said and done. Underwood won the 2023-2024 Michigan Football Player of the Year award after leading his team to their third straight state championship game appearance, but fell just short of the three-peat. In 2023, Underwood threw for 3,329 yards and 41 touchdowns while rushing for 199 yards and seven scores. For more information on Underwood's commitment, check out LSU Rivals recruiting analyst Kenny Van Doren's story on Underwood committing to the Tigers.

Back in August of 2023, five-star receiver Dakorien Moore announced his commitment to LSU. The No. 4 player in the nation is the Tigers second top-five player in the class. The Duncanville, Texas native is the No. 1 ranked pass catcher in the class, and if they both stay true to their commitment, he and Underwood could form one of the best QB-WR tandems in all of college football. In the 2023-2024 season, Moore caught 61 passes for 1,234 yards (20.4 average) and 14 touchdowns en route to Duncanville's second straight Texas 6A State Championship.

Just a few days before Underwood, four-star running back, Harlem Berry, announced his commitment to LSU. The Metairie native is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 3 running back in the class. Berry is not only a football player, but he's a track star. In the 2022 state championships, Berry ran a 11.0 100-meter dash and a 22.12 200-meter dash. Berry is one of the most talented players in this class, and he's been a big riser in Rival's recruiting rankings recently. By the time signing day comes, I wouldn't be surprised if Berry is the No. 1 or No. 2 running back in this class.

Keylan Moses is the top-rated defensive player in LSU's 2025 class so far. The four-star linebacker ranks as the 115th best player in the 2025 class and the 3rd ranked player in the state of Louisiana. Moses played his high school ball on LSU's campus at U-High and was one of LSU's top targets in this class. Moses has played a big role as a recruiter in this class. Since his commitment, Moses has been advocating on social media for other players to join him in Baton Rouge. Here's a thread from Moses talking about a promise he made to Brian Kelly about being the leader of this 2025 class.

Jaylen Bell, a four-star corner from Loganville, Georgia, is the Tigers second highest rated defensive player in the 2025 class to date. Bell was one of the first commits in this class, committing to LSU all the way back in November of 2022. The 16th ranked corner in the class has stayed solid with his commitment, even through all the staffing changes recently. Bell spoke with Kenny Van Doren after Matt House and Robert Steeples were let go. He said, "It's still geaux Tigers. This is my dream school and that dream is still alive." For more on Bell's comments, check out Kenny's story here.

Brad Davis has been building something special with LSU's offensive line unit, and Brett Bordelon is the most recent get for Coach Davis for the class of 2025. Bordelon, a four-star offensive tackle from New Orleans, committed to LSU in December of 2022 and has been rock solid in his commitment. He ranks as the 29th best tackle in the class and the 11th best player in the state of Louisiana. He's the lone offensive lineman in LSU's 2025 class, but I'm sure that'll change pretty soon.

TaRon Francis is the only other wide receiver to commit to LSU in the 2025 class so far. The New Orleans native ranks as the 12th best player in the state and the 57th best receiver in the class. The 6-foot, 200-pound receiver committed to LSU back in October of 2023 and will give Bryce Underwood and the other LSU quarterbacks another weapon on the outside.

If you couldn't tell by his name, John Davis LaFleur is not only a Louisiana native he's also the son of form LSU and NFL great David LaFleur and is the lone tight end in LSU's 2025 class to date. The three-star from Sulphur, Louisiana committed to LSU back in August of 2023 and hasn't wavered in his commitment since. LaFleur held offers from schools such as Florida, Miami and Tulane before committing to LSU over the rest of the pack.

