LSU's Morris haunts her old teammates in No. 19 Tigers win over Texas A&M

The college basketball career of Alexis Morris has been like tracking a hurricane.

Signed with Baylor as the 2017 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year, started the last six games as a freshman point guard and was on the Big 12 2018 all-tournament team after scoring 19 points vs. Texas in the finals.

Self-destructed in September 2018 when she was for arrested for an alleged assault of another woman in a Texas State University dorm room and was kicked off the Baylor team by then-head coach Kim Mulkey in what was the last straw in a pattern of discipline issues.

Hit rock bottom three months later when she was arrested in her hometown of Beaumont for marijuana possession and possession of dangerous object.

Transferred to Rutgers, sat out a season as a redshirt and played seven games as a sophomore when she was granted a medical redshirt before leaving in March 2020 because she wanted to be close to home.

Transferred to Texas A&M, averaged 6 points in just 9.5 minutes per game in the 2020-21 season, scored 13 points vs. LSU in eight minutes in the SEC tournament and then entered the transfer portal last July as a redshirt junior with two years of eligibility.,

“I was in a bad mental place,” Morris said. “I just didn't know where I was gonna go in life. I was just so mentally over it at the time. I didn't have any direction."

So, she called the coach she knew who would give her the direction and life guidance she finally was ready to accept.

It was Mulkey, LSU’s new coach, who had tossed Morris off the Baylor team as a freshman.

“Lex knew she put me in a bind and I hurt because I loved that kid,” Mulkey said of her 2018 decision to throw Morris off the Baylor team. “I still loved her when she left, but you have to make decisions that are for bigger purposes in that locker room.

“I didn't talk to her for years when she went to Rutgers and then showed up at A&M. I took the LSU job and she (called and) basically is like `I'm not taking no for an answer. I need you in my life.’

“She's gotten so much grief for `You're gonna go play for that lady, she kicked you off at Baylor. And she (Morris) is like `That lady didn't kick me off, I did it to myself.’ The story that needs to be told is she's held herself accountable. Now she can write the ending to her college career.”

Morris’ last chapters should include what she did Sunday for No. 19 LSU against her old A&M teammates. She finished with a career-high 30 points and scored half of the Tigers’ 46 second-half points in a 75-66 comeback SEC victory over the 23rd ranked Aggies in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“It was every transfer’s dream,” said Morris, who also teamed with graduate student Jailin Cherry to score 21 of LSU’s 29 fourth quarter points as the Tigers erased A&M's late third quarter 47-39 lead. “It was a personal game. Coach Mulkey had been challenging me all week to be the player she knows I can be. It meant a lot to me.”

Added Mulkey, “When you when you leave a program, you go to one or two things when you play them. You're gonna be awful, or you're gonna be really, really good. And I told her (Morris) that yesterday in practice, and she was really really good. She didn't try to do too much. She took what they gave her.”

Texas A&M coach Gary Blair wasn’t surprised by Morris’ explosion. Like Mulkey when she coached Baylor, Blair recruited Morris hard since her high school days at Beaumont Legacy Christian Academy.

“She was a great player when she got to us, she was a great player at Baylor and she could have been a great player at Rutgers if she stayed healthy,” Blair said. “Sometimes people need change in their life or playing time in their life. Obviously, she would have been playing a lot for us.”

LSU’s victory, its 13th straight which improved the Tigers to 14-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC while A&M dropped to 10-3, 0-1 SEC, didn’t transpire exactly as Mulkey planned.

Graduate student center Faustine Aifuwa, LSU’s third leading scorer and rebounder, picked up two fouls in the game’s two minutes. Mulkey spent the rest of the first half using fifth-year senior Awa Trasi and sophomore Hannah Gusters to get the Tigers to halftime without further foul damage to Afuiwa or grad transfer Autumn Newby.

It was “game on” in the second quarter when A&M, the nation’s No. 1 ranked three-point shooting team, made 6 of 10 treys for a 33-29 halftime lead.

The Tigers had four turnovers and missed three shots, going scoreless for the opening 2:59 of third quarter before grad student guard Khayla Pointer nailed a 3-pointer and then proceeded to keep feeding Morris as much as possible. While LSU’s defense finally cooled A&M’s 3-point barrage, it was Morris who kept the Tigers within striking range.

In the final six minutes of the third period, she scored 12 of LSU’s last 14 points leaving the Tigers with a 49-46 deficit entering the fourth quarter.

A pair of 8-0 Tigers’ runs in final period when Cherry scored all of her game-total 10 points and Morris added 11 sent Texas A&M’s Blair back to College Station with a fifth straight loss in Baton Rouge. A&M last won in the PMAC in 2015-16.

“We were the better team for about three quarters of the game,” said the 76-year old Blair, who will retire at the end of this season after 37 years as a Division 1 women’s head basketball coach. “LSU was definitely the better team in the fourth quarter.”



