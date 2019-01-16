LSU landed seven signees inside the final installment of the Rivals100 for the Class of 2019, including a quartet of 5-stars, and placed even more inside the last Rivals250.

In total, 11 of the Tigers’ signees and verbal commitments found homes inside the last edition of the Rivals250 for 2019. Of that group, seven landed inside the top 100 -- Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 1), Marcel Brooks (No. 18), Trey Palmer (No. 20), Kardell Thomas (No. 26), John Emery (No. 36), Anthony Bradford (No. 85) and Siaki Ika (No. 93).

Beyond that, Tyrion Davis finished the year at No. 144 and the No. 9-ranked running back and No. 9-ranked prospect out of Louisiana.

Donte Starks finished at No. 161 and the No. 7-ranked inside linebacker. He was No. 8 overall out of The Boot.

Ray Parker ended the year ranked No. 225. The hybrid offensive tackle/tight end, who remains committed to LSU but did not sign his paperwork in December, is deemed the No. 22-ranked tackle and a top-10 player in Louisiana.

Maurice Hampton, whose stock soared after earning Mr. Football in Tennessee after his senior season concluded, remained inside the top 250 at No. 248.

More specifically, LSU had nine signees fall within the top 250 and another two commitments (Hampton and Parker). Remaining targets such as Ishmael Sopsher (No, 72), Charles Moore (No. 73) Byron Young (NO. 103), Nathan Pickering (No. 117) and Devonta Lee (No. 126) remain in play as well.