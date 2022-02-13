LSU’S Super Bowl records could fall Sunday
With six players in Sunday’s Super Bowl, LSU’s all-time statistical highs for the biggest game in sports could fall when the Bengals face the Rams in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
The list of LSU players in Super Bowl LVI include: quarterback Joe Burrow (Bengals), wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals), defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (Bengals), tight end Thaddeus Moss (Bengals – IR), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Rams) and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (Rams).
On Sunday, Joe Burrow will become the second quarterback in LSU history to start in a Super Bowl, joining David Woodley, who started for the Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII. Woodley passed for 97 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s 27-17 loss to Washington.
Last year, Leonard Fournette set the LSU record for most rushing yards in a Super Bowl by a former Tiger with 89 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Tampa Bay’s win over Kansas City.
Running back Joseph Addai holds the LSU mark for most receptions (10) and receiving yards (66) in Super Bowl, recording those numbers in Super Bowl XLI.
Defensively, All-America linebacker Devin White set the LSU record for most tackles in a Super Bowl with 12 in the win over the Chiefs.
LSU’s Super Bowl Statistical History
Rushing
Player, Team, Super Bowl Stats
Jim Taylor, GB (I) 17 att., 56 yards 1 TD
Charles Alexander, CIN (XVI) 5 att., 17 yards
Kevin Faulk, NE (XXXVI) 2 att., 15 yards
Kevin Faulk, NE (XXXVIII) 6 att., 42 yards
Joseph Addai, IND (XLI) 19 att., 77 yards
Kevin Faulk, NE (XLII) 1 att., 7 yards
Joseph Addai, IND (XLIV) 13 att., 77 yards, 1 TD
Leonard Fournette, TB (LV) 16 att., 89 yards, 1 TD
Receiving
Player, Team, Super Bowl Stats
Billy Cannon, OAK (II) 2 rec., 25 yards
Charles Alexander, CIN (XVI) 2 rec., 3 yards
Kevin Faulk, NE (XXXVIII) 4 rec., 19 yards
Joseph Addai, IND (XLI) 10 rec., 66 yards
Kevin Faulk, NE (XLII) 7 rec., 52 yards
Joseph Addai, IND (XLIV) 7 rec., 58 yards
Devery Henderson, NO (XLIV) 7 rec., 63 yards
Brandon LaFell, NE (XLIX) 4 rec., 29 yards, 1 TD
Leonard Fournette, TB (LV) 4 rec., 46 yards
Passing
Player, Team, Super Bowl Stats
David Woodley, MIA (XVII) 4-of-14, 97 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
Kickoff Returns
Player, Team, Super Bowl Stats
Trindon Holliday, DEN (XLVIII) 5 ret., 105 yards, 32 long
Punting
Donnie Jones, PHI (XLII) 1 punt, 41 yards
Defense
Player, Team, Super Bowl Stats
Fred Miller, BAL (III) 3 tacklesFred Miller, BAL (V) 5 tackles, 0.5 sacks
Johnny Robinson, KC (IV) 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
Remi Prudhomme, KC (IV) 1 fumble recovery
Moonie Winston, MIN (IV) 4 tackles, 1 sack
Moonie Winston, MIN (VIII) 4 tackles
Moonie Winston, MIN (IX) 6 tackles
Moonie Winston, MIN (XI) 1 tackle
AJ Duhe, MIA (XVII) 3 tackles, 1 interception
Leonard Marshall, NYG (XXI) 2 tackles, 2 sacks
Leonard Marshall, NYG (XXV) 1 tackle, 1 sack
Denard Walker, TEN (XXXIV) 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Tory James, OAK (XXXVII) 2 tackles, 1 PD
Karl Hankton, CAR (XXXVIII) 1 tackle
Jarvis Green, NE (XXXVIII) 1 PD
Jarvis Green, NE (XLII) 1 tackle, 1 sackBooger McFarland, IND (XLI) 2 tackles, 1 sack
Eric Alexander, NE (XLII) 2 tackles
Randall Gay, NE (XLII) 2 PD
Corey Webster, NYG (XLII) 2 tackles, 1 PD
Ryan Clark, PIT (XLIII) 5 tackles
Randall Gay, NO (XLIV) 3 tackles
Howard Green, GB (XLV) 1 QB hit
Ryan Clark, PIT (XLV) 8 tackles
Corey Webster, NYG (XLVI) 1 tackle
Ricky Jean-Francois, SF (XLVII) 2 tackles
Tharold Simon, SEA (XLIX) 1 PD
Tyson Jackson, ATL (LI) 1 tackle
Deion Jones, ATL (LI) 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD
Jalen Mills, PHI (LII) 9 tackles, 2 PD
Michael Brockers, LA (LIII) 7 tackles
Tyrann Mathieu, KC (LIV) 6 tackles
Tyrann Mathieu, KC (LV) 3 tackles
Devin White, TB (LV) 12 tackles, 2 TFL