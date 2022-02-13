LSU’S Super Bowl records could fall Sunday

With six players in Sunday’s Super Bowl, LSU’s all-time statistical highs for the biggest game in sports could fall when the Bengals face the Rams in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The list of LSU players in Super Bowl LVI include: quarterback Joe Burrow (Bengals), wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals), defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (Bengals), tight end Thaddeus Moss (Bengals – IR), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Rams) and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (Rams).

On Sunday, Joe Burrow will become the second quarterback in LSU history to start in a Super Bowl, joining David Woodley, who started for the Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII. Woodley passed for 97 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s 27-17 loss to Washington.

Last year, Leonard Fournette set the LSU record for most rushing yards in a Super Bowl by a former Tiger with 89 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Tampa Bay’s win over Kansas City.

Running back Joseph Addai holds the LSU mark for most receptions (10) and receiving yards (66) in Super Bowl, recording those numbers in Super Bowl XLI.

Defensively, All-America linebacker Devin White set the LSU record for most tackles in a Super Bowl with 12 in the win over the Chiefs.

LSU’s Super Bowl Statistical History

Rushing

Player, Team, Super Bowl Stats

Jim Taylor, GB (I) 17 att., 56 yards 1 TD

Charles Alexander, CIN (XVI) 5 att., 17 yards

Kevin Faulk, NE (XXXVI) 2 att., 15 yards

Kevin Faulk, NE (XXXVIII) 6 att., 42 yards

Joseph Addai, IND (XLI) 19 att., 77 yards

Kevin Faulk, NE (XLII) 1 att., 7 yards

Joseph Addai, IND (XLIV) 13 att., 77 yards, 1 TD

Leonard Fournette, TB (LV) 16 att., 89 yards, 1 TD





Receiving

Player, Team, Super Bowl Stats

Billy Cannon, OAK (II) 2 rec., 25 yards

Charles Alexander, CIN (XVI) 2 rec., 3 yards

Kevin Faulk, NE (XXXVIII) 4 rec., 19 yards

Joseph Addai, IND (XLI) 10 rec., 66 yards

Kevin Faulk, NE (XLII) 7 rec., 52 yards

Joseph Addai, IND (XLIV) 7 rec., 58 yards

Devery Henderson, NO (XLIV) 7 rec., 63 yards

Brandon LaFell, NE (XLIX) 4 rec., 29 yards, 1 TD

Leonard Fournette, TB (LV) 4 rec., 46 yards





Passing

Player, Team, Super Bowl Stats

David Woodley, MIA (XVII) 4-of-14, 97 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.





Kickoff Returns

Player, Team, Super Bowl Stats

Trindon Holliday, DEN (XLVIII) 5 ret., 105 yards, 32 long





Punting

Donnie Jones, PHI (XLII) 1 punt, 41 yards





Defense

Player, Team, Super Bowl Stats

Fred Miller, BAL (III) 3 tacklesFred Miller, BAL (V) 5 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Johnny Robinson, KC (IV) 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

Remi Prudhomme, KC (IV) 1 fumble recovery

Moonie Winston, MIN (IV) 4 tackles, 1 sack

Moonie Winston, MIN (VIII) 4 tackles

Moonie Winston, MIN (IX) 6 tackles

Moonie Winston, MIN (XI) 1 tackle

AJ Duhe, MIA (XVII) 3 tackles, 1 interception

Leonard Marshall, NYG (XXI) 2 tackles, 2 sacks

Leonard Marshall, NYG (XXV) 1 tackle, 1 sack

Denard Walker, TEN (XXXIV) 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Tory James, OAK (XXXVII) 2 tackles, 1 PD

Karl Hankton, CAR (XXXVIII) 1 tackle

Jarvis Green, NE (XXXVIII) 1 PD

Jarvis Green, NE (XLII) 1 tackle, 1 sackBooger McFarland, IND (XLI) 2 tackles, 1 sack

Eric Alexander, NE (XLII) 2 tackles

Randall Gay, NE (XLII) 2 PD

Corey Webster, NYG (XLII) 2 tackles, 1 PD

Ryan Clark, PIT (XLIII) 5 tackles

Randall Gay, NO (XLIV) 3 tackles

Howard Green, GB (XLV) 1 QB hit

Ryan Clark, PIT (XLV) 8 tackles

Corey Webster, NYG (XLVI) 1 tackle

Ricky Jean-Francois, SF (XLVII) 2 tackles

Tharold Simon, SEA (XLIX) 1 PD

Tyson Jackson, ATL (LI) 1 tackle

Deion Jones, ATL (LI) 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD

Jalen Mills, PHI (LII) 9 tackles, 2 PD

Michael Brockers, LA (LIII) 7 tackles

Tyrann Mathieu, KC (LIV) 6 tackles

Tyrann Mathieu, KC (LV) 3 tackles

Devin White, TB (LV) 12 tackles, 2 TFL